AP EAMCET 2018 counselling underway; publication of seat allotment at sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET on 5 June

Today is the last day for the counselling for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET), which started from Monday, 28 May, for all those engineering students who have successfully cleared the exam.

The counselling will enable admissions into professional courses offered in government or private colleges in Andhra Pradesh. This year's EAMCET exam, conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), was held in April while the results were declared on 2 May.

The complete schedule of the counselling is as follows: Applicants with rank 1 to 4,000 appeared on 28 May, from 4,001 to 8,000 appeared on 29, while from 8001 onward the counselling is being held on Wednesday.

The applicants can select the colleges they would like to apply for latest by 2 June, while they would be allowed to change or revisit these options until 3 June. The final result of the college allotted to each candidate will be published on 5 June, according to Careers 360.

This year, in a bid to take the application process online, the government has said that the documents of candidates should be uploaded online and certified online only and Wednesday is the last date for the same, The Indian Express reported. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam can check their scores and ranks at sche.ap.gov.in.

For the document verification, candidates have to visit the institute with all the requisite documents and AP EAMCET seat allotment letter. In case, the candidate fails to report, his or her allotment will be stand cancelled.

According to reports, the students on the first day of the counselling had a tough time as the site did not start on time as announced. The counselling which was scheduled to start at 9 am on Monday was up and running only by 1.15 pm.

According to The New Indian Express, EAMCET convenor GS Panda Das said that the technical errors were not anticipated as it was for the first time that EAMCET counselling was being done online.