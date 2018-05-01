AP EAMCET results 2018 likely to be declared tomorrow: Check grades at sche.ap.gov.in

Results of the Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2018 in Andhra Pradesh are likely to be announced by the Human Resources Development (HRD) ministry on Wednesday on its official website sche.ap.gov.in, media reports said.

State HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao is likely to announce the results of the AP EAMCET 2018 in Vijayawada on Wednesday afternoon, The Times of India reported. However, the official AP EAMCET website, says that the results will be declared only on 5 May, 2018.

The EAMCET is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the report said.

Individual results will be sent to the registered mobile phone numbers of the aspirants through SMS, and the same will also be available on the websites: www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet, www.vidyavision.com, www.manabadi.com, www.manabadi.co.in and www.schools9.com, The Hindu reported.

The examination serves as a pre-requisite for admissions into professional courses offered in government or private colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

The initial notification for the AP EAMCET 2018 went out on 26 February, 2018. The answer keys for the engineering and agriculture tests were declared on 25 and 26 April respectively.