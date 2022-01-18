Anxious woman rants during paragliding, video leaves social media in splits

Throughout the video, the unidentified woman seemed to be very anxious, scared and far from enjoying the whole experience

Among the many adventure sports, paragliding is one of the top choices for all escapade lovers. However, paragliding is not everyone’s cup of tea. In many videos, anxious paragliders have been seen screaming and pleading to their pilot-instructors to land safely.

One such video showing a nervous woman’s fear and agony has been doing rounds on social media. The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, MV Rao. He captioned the clip saying, “Paragliding is Amazing, isn't it? (sic).”

Throughout the video, the unidentified woman seemed to be very anxious, scared and far from enjoying the whole experience. From the moment they took off to reaching a certain height, the woman could be seen being calmed down by the instructor. The scared woman could be heard telling the instructor, “Bhaiya, mujhe bohot darr lag raha hai (I am feeling very scared)". The man, however, kept encouraging and diverting her mind.

After assuring the woman that she was going to be fine, the instructor lightened up her mood by saying that her video would go viral. The instructor was also referring to a similar experience of a man who went viral in 2019 while doing the same.

As soon as the video went viral, many on Twitter shared their paragliding experiences, while others had a hearty laugh watching it.

This was not the first time when such a video went viral. Earlier, a man named Vipin Sahu had become an internet sensation overnight in 2019 after his paragliding clip hit social media. Later, Sahu was also seen in an exclusive interview with AajTak where he had shared his experience and how the video turned into a meme fest on the internet.

