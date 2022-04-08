Antique Shivalingam idol bound for export to USA, seized in Chennai
The idol was declared purchased from an emporium, however, was found to be actually sourced from an individual in Gedilam
Chennai: A Shivalingam with Nagabharanam idol that dates back to the 1800s and was bound for export to the USA was seized by the Air Cargo Intelligence Unit in Chennai, said the Customs on Friday.
The idol was declared purchased from the emporium, however, was found to be actually sourced from an individual in Gedilam.
"Based on intel, Air Cargo Intelligence Unit intercepted & seized a Shivalingam with Nagabharanam idol bound for export to the USA declared purchased from emporium but found to be actually sourced from an individual in Gedilam. ASI experts certified as antique datable to 1800's.#ACIU," tweeted Chennai Customs.
