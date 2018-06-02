Anti-Sterlite protest of 22 May: A story of rage and death in Thoothukudi, told through ink

They had been protesting continuously for close to three months. And to mark the 100th day, the struggle committee, comprised of representatives from each locality of Thoothukudi, decided to organise a mass rally to the District Collector’s office on 22 May. They had pulled together several meetings as part of this protest against Sterlite Industries and, as before, they submitted a letter to local authorities stating their intent to agitate. The march would begin at Matha Kovil as it was accessible to everyone in the town. They would assemble early in the morning and walk to the District Collector’s office to submit a petition to the officer.

These are their stories.