Anshu Prakash assault case: AAP accuses Delhi Police of running media trial; Court reserves order for 2pm today

Delhi's Patiala House court on Saturday heard the case of alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and has reserved the order for 2 pm. The counsel of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) told the court that this is not a simple matter because the chief secretary is the complainant and the chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) the accused. He also accused the Delhi Police of turning the case into a media trial.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, the Delhi Police said that AAP leaders are making derogatory remarks against the police and maligning its image.

The AAP had previously hit out at the Delhi Police alleging that it leaked details of its chargesheet in the chief secretary assault case even as an application was filed in a city court for restraining it from making its content public.

AAP's Delhi unit spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Additional DCP (North Delhi) Harender Kumar of behaving as a "spokesperson of BJP" and violating the law.

The Delhi Police chargesheet claimed that the attack was deliberate and the document named Chief Minister Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The police stated in the chargesheet that the midnight meeting held by the chief minister, where the assault is said to have taken place, was the first one in three years. The document also alleged that only six out of 21 CCTV cameras at the chief minister's office were functioning.

With inputs from PTI