Another video of Satyendar Jain meeting suspended Tihar jail chief & other guests emerges; Watch

New Delhi: On Saturday, a new CCTV footage of Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain from his cell at the national capital’s Tihar Jail emerged online. The fresh video clip shows him hosting three guests, including the now-suspended Tihar Jail superintendent.

Notably, this is the third video clip to surface since the controversy over leaked videos from his jail cell began last week.

The nearly 10-minute-long video clip from 12 September around 8 pm according to the time stamp, shows Jain relaxing on his bed when three men in casual clothing visit him. Several minutes later, Ajit Kumar, jail number seven superintendent at the time, enters and interacts with the AAP leader while the rest walk out.

Earlier, a CCTV footage surfaced online where he was seen getting a massage by a man inside his cell, while he was chatting with other inmates, none of which is allowed inside the prison. He was also seen eating fruit salad as he complained about food quality in jail under question.

AAP had dismissed the allegations against Jain by saying that these were “physiotherapy sessions” recommended by his doctor after his spinal surgery. Defending his minister, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his treatment in prison has been by the book. He instead turned the allegations around to target Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, by claiming that he had special privileges while he was in jail in Gujarat.

This claim was reportedly demolished by sources who stated that the “masseur” in was a prisoner, who is accused of raping his own daughter.

The videos, however, stirred a massive controversy between the ruling party at the Centre- BJP and AAP ahead of Delhi civic polls next month. BJP has demanded Jain be moved out of Tihar Jail on account of “special treatment.”

It is significant to mention here that the videos started surfacing after the Enforcement Directorate accused Jain, who is in prison in connection to a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the jail. The “VIP treatment” allegation led to the transfer of over 12 Tihar Jail officers besides the Director General (prisons), Sandeep Goel.

Jain has been in prison since June. A Delhi court denied his bail request last week.

