Another Shraddha Walkar-style murder in Delhi; woman, son kill man, chop body into pieces

New Delhi: In a case eerily similar to the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case, police have found clues pointing to a similar crime in the eastern part of the city.

Reportedly, a woman and her son have been arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch for allegedly killing a man, chopping off his body, storing the pieces in the fridge and then disposing of them across several east Delhi neighbourhoods. There is an uncanny resemblance in the way the killing was committed.

Another horror tale of chopping body

The police first found the body parts in Pandav Nagar in the month of June, however, they couldn’t identify them due to their decomposed state. After the ghastly details of the Shraddha Walkar murder case started coming to light, it was also probed if the unidentified body parts were hers. However, now the police officials have learned that the parts belong to Anjan Das, a resident of Pandav Nagar.

The police officials said the accused, identified as Poonam and her son Deepak, allegedly murdered Das in June over an illicit affair. They first gave him sleeping pills, later killed him and allegedly cut his body, stored the pieces in the refrigerator, and disposed of them across Pandav Nagar, neighbouring areas.

A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator & used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/QD3o5RwF8X — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

CCTV footage has been found where Deepak can be seen walking with a bag in his hand late a night, while his mother Poonam followed him. In yet another clip, the police said the duo were seen during the day, apparently to identify spots to scatter the pieces.

Pandav Nagar murder | Delhi: Visuals of the residence of the accused where they kept the chopped-off body pieces of the victim in the refrigerator. https://t.co/qRSsepJPzq pic.twitter.com/UVNalvLdT9 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

Shraddha Walkar murder case

Aftab Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar, 27, and chopped her body into 35 parts, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on 12 November and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on 17 November. On 26 November, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

The police had seized five knives from the Chhatarpur flat of Poonawala on 24 November and sent them to FSL to ascertain if they were used in the crime.

The Delhi Police, along with teams from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, pumped out water from a pond at Maidan Garhi in the Chhatarpur area after Poonawala claimed that he had thrown Walkar’s severed head and some other remains there.

The pending polygraph sessions of Poonawala will take place over the next two days (Monday and Tuesday) and the narco test is likely to be held on 5 December, sources said on Sunday.

