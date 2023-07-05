Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the BJP-led central government is of the mindset that farmers should not only be ‘annadata’ but also become ‘urjadata’ as all vehicles in future will be run on ethanol produced by farmers.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh, Gadkari said, “Our government is of the mindset that the farmers become not only ‘annadata’ but also ‘urjadata’…All the vehicles will now run on ethanol produced by farmers.”

He said that if an average of 60 per cent ethanol and 40 per cent electricity is put to use, then petrol will be available at the rate of Rs 15 per litre and people will benefit immensely.

“Pollution and import will reduce. The import is of Rs 16 lakh crores, this money will go to the homes of farmers instead…”

Gadkari has all along being urging farmers to grow energy-producing crops which can produce ethanol.

“They (farmers) should grow energy-producing crops as we can produce ethanol from rice straw, broken rice, maize, bamboo, sugarcane juice and molasses. Farmers should focus on producing energy crops and use biotechnology to become energy providers,” Gadkari had said at an event in Karnal last month.

