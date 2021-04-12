Anna University announces results for 2nd, 3rd, final year engineering exams; check aucoe.annauniv.edu

Around 4 lakh students had appeared for the hour-long online examination, which was held from 1 February to 2nd March

The Anna University has announced the results for the second, third and final year engineering students. The exams were held through online mode in February this year. Those who wish to check their results can visit the official website aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Students can follow these steps to check their scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website - aucoe.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click the results tab ‘April/May 2020 re-examination results published’

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, log in using credentials

Step 4: The scorecards will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout. Save a copy for later use

The scorecards consist of the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, exam name, semester with subject code, marks secured, and controller of examination. Students are advised to go through the website to get updates related to 2021 results.

Around 4 lakh students had appeared for the online examination this year. To facilitate the exams, the University had launched a mobile app for students. Through this app, students were able to take examinations on their phones.

The one-hour examination was held from 1 February till 2 March. The final result was prepared by giving 80 % weightage to online exams and 20 percent weightage to viva. The entire syllabus was covered in the examination.

The results of those students have been withheld who were caught cheating or using other malpractices.

The University had earlier announced the results of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021. It was supposed to be released on 16 April, however, the university managed to release it before the scheduled date.