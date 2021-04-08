Anna University releases TANCET 2021 result ahead of scheduled date; check on annauniv.edu
This year, the paper was conducted on 20 March for MBA and MCA. For ME, M Tech, M Arch, and M Plan, the examination was held on 21 March
The results of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 have been announced by Anna University, Chennai on its official website - annauniv.edu. As per a notification, the result was supposed to be released on 16 April. However, the university managed to release it in a record time even before the scheduled date.
Students can follow these steps to check their results:
1. Log in to annauniv.edu
2. On the homepage, go to the 'TANCET 2021 Results' link and click it
3. A new page will open. Now, click on 'Result and Score Card' tab in the Main Menu
4. Log in through your email id and password
5. The TANCET 2021 results will be displayed on the screen
6. Check and download the scorecards. If required, take a print out.
Alternatively, students can use this direct link: https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/tac21/index.php
The admissions to MBA, MCA, and ME/M Tech/M Arch/ M Plan courses are done through TANCET. Anna University conducts the exam on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu every year.
This year, the paper was conducted on 20 March for MBA and MCA. For ME, M Tech, M Arch, and M Plan, the examination was held on 21 March at Chennai, Coimbatore, Chidambaram, Dindigul, Erode, Karaikudi, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Villupuram, and Virudhunagar.
Students are advised to refer to the official website for more information related to the results and admission process. The percentile score is calculated as per the Y/N x 100 (where Y stands for the number of students who scored less marks than the candidate and N is the total number of students who took that test).
For ME/M Tech/M Arch/M Plan, the University considers the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores as well.
also read
TS ICET 2021: Registration starts today at icet.tsche.ac.in; exam to be held on 19 and 20 August
The successful candidates will get admission in MCA and MBA courses in the universities in Telangana
Online registration for IP University’s MBA Programmes begins; apply on ipu.admissions.nic.in before 30 May
The admissions are open for MBA (General), MBA (Financial Management), MBA (Financial Analysis), and MBA (International Business) courses
IGNOU releases admit cards for OPENMAT, OPENNET, B.Ed entrance Exams; download from ignou.ac.in
Applicants can download their admit cards by visiting the official portal ignou.ac.in. They need to enter the Control number, mobile number, and the date of birth to download it