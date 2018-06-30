Football world cup 2018

Anna University 2018 UG, PG results declared: Check your grades at annauniv.edu, aucoe.annauniv.edu

India FP Staff Jun 30, 2018 14:07:11 IST

Chennai's Anna University has declared the results for its Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) first semester exams conducted in the months of April and May, according to several media reports. Students can check their results on annauniv.edu.

The students will also be able to check their results on coe1.annauniv.edu, coe2.annauniv.edu or aucoe.annauniv.edu, said a Scroll report. The report added that the websites were not opening on Friday immediately after the results were announced, but have since become accessible again.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Here is how you can check the UG and PG results:

- Go to any one of the following websites: annauniv.edu, aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu or coe2.annauniv.edu
- Under the tab April/May 2018 Examinations click on UG or PG results. Check the official website for PhD results.
- In the new window that opens, enter your registration number (some websites requires entering your date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format) and submit.
- Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

Times Now reported that the time-table for Anna University August 2018 Special Examinations - UG/PG have also been released for the affiliated colleges on the varsity's official website.


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 14:07 PM

