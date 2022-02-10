Anna Hazare set for hunger strike on Maharashtra’s wine policy: Uncorking new proposal, why people are angry

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state has decided to allow the sale of wine at supermarkets and walk-in stores with an area over 1,000 square feet

Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday said he would go on an indefinite strike from 14 February to protest against the Maharashtra government's wine policy.

The social activist also said that agitation will be launched in Maharashtra simultaneously against the wine sale decision.

Let's briefly examine the policy, and why people are angry:

Maharashtra’s new wine policy

On January 28, the Maharashtra Cabinet gave its nod to a new wine policy after 20 years.

The new policy allows the sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery shops operating from premises with an area more than 1,000 square feet.

Minister for Skill Development Nawab Malik had said at the time, "Wine bottles can be sold in supermarkets or shops with area more than 1,000 square feet where the operators will be allowed to have a stall for wines. The decision will give a boost to fruit-based wineries which provide additional income to farmers and wine producers in the state."

The policy also states that supermarkets, who wish to sell wine, will have to be pay a fee of Rs 5,000.

The policy also stipulates that supermarkets which are close to places of worship or educational institutions cannot sell wine. Additionally, sale of wine will not be allowed where prohibition is in force. For instance, districts such as Wardha and Gadchiroli will not be able to follow these new rules.

Until now, only registered wine stores were allowed to sell wine.

Opposition to the wine policy

The government’s new policy has invited sharp criticism from several corners.

Devendra Fadnavis, the Opposition Leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, had alleged that the MVA government was determined to make Maharashtra a ‘Madha Rashtra’ (liquor state).

As per a Hindustan Times report, he had said, “The entire focus of the state government is to push liquor policy and mint money. They seem to have embarked on only one agenda — of making the state liquor-surplus…In the past two years, if there is one agenda which the state government has pursued diligently, it is the liquor policy… The excise duty on imported liquor has been halved to 150 per cent.”

BJP MLA and former minister for education Ashish Shelar echoed similar sentiments and said, “Pub, bars, liquor and wine are the highest priority of MVA government… Even during the lockdown, the government’s concern was liquor supply… By bringing wine to supermarkets and shops, they have gone many steps ahead. It will not be surprising if people start getting liquor in their taps instead if water."

MVA defends wine policy

The MVA government has stood by its wine policy, saying it would boost the wine industry. According to data, the wine industry has a turnover of around Rs 1,000 crore in India, of which Maharashtra’s share is 65 per cent. The industry is largely concentrated in Nasik, followed by Sangli, and Pune.

Nawab Malik was quoted as saying, “We have many wineries in Maharashtra and to boost their business, the state government has decided to allow them to sell wine at supermarkets having an area of 1,000 square feet… No permission will be given to any shop smaller than 1,000 square feet. The decision will also help the farmers get better prices for their produce and was taken considering their interest."

The MVA leaders also slammed the BJP leaders for their hypocritical and ‘fake' opposition to the new proposal. Malik as per an IANS report had said, "If this policy can be implemented in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Goa, then why not in Maharashtra? In MP, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has even permitted bar licences for people at home."

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra government's decision would double the farmers' income.

"Wine is not liquor. If wine sale increases, farmers will get benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income," news agency ANI quoted Sanjay Raut as saying.

Sanjay Raut also hit out at the BJP for slamming the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's decision. "BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers," Sanjay Raut said.

Anna Hazare wades into row

On 1 February, Anna Hazare also joined the chorus against the Maharashtra Cabinet’s decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores.

Hazare said that opening “doors wide open for the sale of liquor” only to generate additional tax revenue for the state was not good for the people of the state.

“On the one hand, the government is justifying the decision by stating that it will help farmers, on the other hand, some in the government are claiming that ‘wine is not liquor’. This makes one unsure about the path ahead for the state,” said Hazare, referring to a comment by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who had claimed that “there was a huge difference between wine and liquor”.

He added that as per the Indian Constitution, it was the responsibility of the governments to discourage citizens from alcohol consumption by creating awareness campaigns against the ‘scourge of alcohol’.

He also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray outlining his protest against the policy.

On Wednesday, news agency PTI reported that the 84-year-old activist would start his indefinite hunger strike from his village Ralegaon Siddhi in Ahmednagar district on 14 February.

Hazare said that he had written two letters addressing the chief minister, urging him to call back the decision, but did not receive any response about the same.

With inputs from agencies

