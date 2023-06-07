India

Ankur Warikoo uses supplements to lose 8 kg in 16 weeks; gets schooled by doctor

Ankur Warikoo claimed he achieved his fitness goals by eating high-protein, intermittent fasting, and taking supplements

June 07, 2023
Ankur Warikoo. Twitter/@warikoo

A fitness enthusiast and well-known YouTuber, Ankur Warikoo, recently detailed his weight loss regimen in an attempt to ‘become fittest ever.’ In a Twitter thread, the author claimed to have changed just two things to mark a decade of his ‘6 pack abs’ challenge. The result was that he lost 8 kgs in 16 weeks. He attributed his success to lifestyle changes and supplements. He tweeted about how he achieved his fitness goals by eating high-protein, intermittent fasting, and taking supplements.

While some appreciated his transformation, a few criticised the YouTuber over the same. A doctor chided him for using supplements to lose weight. He also explained that some supplements may harm the body.

Among the supplements he mentioned were Whey protein, Omega3, Vitamin D3, Ashwagandha, Curcumin, VitB, and Creatine. In the first thread, he wrote: “Aug 2013 – I dropped from 88kgs to 69kgs on my way to 6 pack abs. I am celebrating its 10th anniversary by attempting to become my fittest ever! In the last 16 weeks, I have dropped 8kgs, 4 inches off my waist, cheek fat, while building muscle mass. By changing just 2 things.”

Check out the Twitter thread:

Ankur’s movements over the last 16 weeks are shown below.

In the next thread he wrote that despite losing 8 kgs, his measurements have either remained the same or increased. He has been involved in playing or working out every day for nearly a decade. The fact that he does this has helped him stay around 80 kgs. He further mentioned the two major changes he made to lose weight.

A Twitter user who goes by the name ‘TheLIverDoc’ posted screenshots of Ankur’s tweet. With that, the man – who appeared to be a doctor – mentioned how it was “real epic sh*t from Ankur Warikoo.” He added, “So epic, that it’s worthy of immediate flushing.” He also explained how these products can cause severe damage to the body.

The doctor further added, “Whey protein are for special populations – athletes, sportspersons, bodybuilders, chronic liver and kidney disease.”

Take a look at this:

On the other hand, some users praised Warikoo’s weight loss journey. A user wrote, “Thats such an accomplishment ankur. Great thread. I am sure it will inspire other entrepreneurs to take up fitness and prioritise their nutrition as well.”

“Great going, Ankur! Inspiration!” said another.

Ankur Warikoo’s Twitter thread has so far gained over 1 million views and over 2000 likes.

June 07, 2023

