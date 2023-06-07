Ankur Warikoo uses supplements to lose 8 kg in 16 weeks; gets schooled by doctor

A fitness enthusiast and well-known YouTuber, Ankur Warikoo, recently detailed his weight loss regimen in an attempt to ‘become fittest ever.’ In a Twitter thread, the author claimed to have changed just two things to mark a decade of his ‘6 pack abs’ challenge. The result was that he lost 8 kgs in 16 weeks. He attributed his success to lifestyle changes and supplements. He tweeted about how he achieved his fitness goals by eating high-protein, intermittent fasting, and taking supplements.

While some appreciated his transformation, a few criticised the YouTuber over the same. A doctor chided him for using supplements to lose weight. He also explained that some supplements may harm the body.

Among the supplements he mentioned were Whey protein, Omega3, Vitamin D3, Ashwagandha, Curcumin, VitB, and Creatine. In the first thread, he wrote: “Aug 2013 – I dropped from 88kgs to 69kgs on my way to 6 pack abs. I am celebrating its 10th anniversary by attempting to become my fittest ever! In the last 16 weeks, I have dropped 8kgs, 4 inches off my waist, cheek fat, while building muscle mass. By changing just 2 things.”

Here is how my movements have been Week 1 to Week 16 pic.twitter.com/fvGtSkrxcB — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 5, 2023

In the next thread he wrote that despite losing 8 kgs, his measurements have either remained the same or increased. He has been involved in playing or working out every day for nearly a decade. The fact that he does this has helped him stay around 80 kgs. He further mentioned the two major changes he made to lose weight.

As you can see, while I have lost around 8kgs, I have either maintained or grown on my measurements, which is basically muscle mass. I have been playing+working out everyday, for nearly a decade now. That helped me remain in the 78-80kgs range. But to shred, I made 2 changes: — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 5, 2023

1. High protein diet As a vegetarian, who doesn’t like eggs a lot, I realized my diet was high carb-low protein. I changed the order. Today, my diet comprises a lot of paneer, nuts, lentils, quinoa, peanut butter, along with a daily dose of whey protein. — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 5, 2023

2. Intermittent fasting For the past 8 years, I had been on a 15-hr fast (last meal at 630pm, next meal at 930am – 3 meals/day).

I changed that to a 18-hr fast (last meal at 5pm, next meal at 11am – 2 meals/day) No loss of energy, no hunger pangs, and an unreal light feeling. — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 5, 2023

Ofcourse, I watch carefully what I eat during the 6 hours I eat. My daily calorie intake is around 1500. It is insane how adaptable our body is.

The first week was hard.

But never a day after that.

I could eat a large dominos pizza earlier.

Now 1 slice (if at all) and I am full! — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 5, 2023

Ruchi (my wife) and I started on this together.

And we love it. It shows :)) pic.twitter.com/ac3GPvWdfq — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 5, 2023

For the first 32 years of my life, I had abused my body. Eating junk, eating odd hours, treating my body as a garbage bin. It unfortunately took a surgery for me to realize how precious the human body is.

I haven’t looked back since then.

And I wouldn’t have it any other way. — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 5, 2023

Yes, this lifestyle means saying no to a lot of dinner invitations, social gathering, or pleasure eating. I pick them up occasionally though, knowing that my habits will also get me back on track.

Most importantly, I pick them up selectively. I am in control. Not the world! — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 5, 2023

Excited to see what Aug 2023 will bring… — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 5, 2023

Some questions from all of you 1. What is my diet? Nothing remarkable. Mostly home cooked dal, roti, sabzi (high protein options), lots of salad, curd. 2. What is my workout routine?

I play tennis for an hour followed by gym 1hr.

I mix weights instead of 1 body part/day — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 5, 2023

A Twitter user who goes by the name ‘TheLIverDoc’ posted screenshots of Ankur’s tweet. With that, the man – who appeared to be a doctor – mentioned how it was “real epic sh*t from Ankur Warikoo.” He added, “So epic, that it’s worthy of immediate flushing.” He also explained how these products can cause severe damage to the body.

The doctor further added, “Whey protein are for special populations – athletes, sportspersons, bodybuilders, chronic liver and kidney disease.”

This is some real epic sh*t from Ankur Warikoo. So epic, that its worthy of immediate flushing. ➡️Whey protein for special populations – atheletes, sportspersons, bodybuilders, chronic liver and kidney disease ✅️ ➡️Omega 3 supplements is only useful in people with high… pic.twitter.com/93r4RWxprU — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) June 6, 2023

On the other hand, some users praised Warikoo’s weight loss journey. A user wrote, “Thats such an accomplishment ankur. Great thread. I am sure it will inspire other entrepreneurs to take up fitness and prioritise their nutrition as well.”

Thats such an accomplishment ankur. Great thread.

I am sure it will inspire other entrepreneurs to take up fitness and prioritise their nutrition as well. — Shobhan Ojha (@coach_shobhan) June 5, 2023

“Great going, Ankur! Inspiration!” said another.

Great going, Ankur! Inspiration! 🚀 — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) June 5, 2023

Ankur Warikoo’s Twitter thread has so far gained over 1 million views and over 2000 likes.

