Ankita Bhandari murder case: Locals protest against BJP MLA Renu Bisht, vandalised her car

Meanwhile, the BJP on Saturday has expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya , the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya, in connection with the murder case of a 19-year-old receptionist

FP Staff September 24, 2022 14:53:43 IST
Locals protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht & vandalised her car as they agitated over Ankita Bhandari murder case. ANI

New Delhi: Locals on Saturday protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht and vandalised her car as they agitated over Ankita Bhandari murder case in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The MLA was then escorted away by the police, reported ANI.

Three accused including BJP leader’s son Pulkit Arya has been arrested in the case concerned.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Saturday has already expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya , the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya, in connection with the murder case of a 19-year-old receptionist.

Bhandari went missing on the premises of a private resort owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya. Arya was arrested on Friday along with two employees of the same resort for allegedly killing the receptionist.

The body of Ankita Bhandari was found by the police near Chilla powerhouse, in Rishikesh.

The incident has infuriated public response, locals has also set the resort on fire.

While the Uttarakhand government has set up an SIT to probe the incident, initial reports suggest that Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist in the Vanatara Hotel owned by main accused Pulkit Arya, was being forced to have sexual relations with customers and was also allegedly sexually harassed by Arya, reported News 18. 

With inputs from ANI and News 18

Updated Date: September 24, 2022 14:58:31 IST

