Ankita Bhandari murder case: Locals protest against BJP MLA Renu Bisht, vandalised her car
New Delhi: Locals on Saturday protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht and vandalised her car as they agitated over Ankita Bhandari murder case in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The MLA was then escorted away by the police, reported ANI.
Three accused including BJP leader’s son Pulkit Arya has been arrested in the case concerned.
#WATCH | Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Locals protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht & vandalised her car as they agitated over Ankita Bhandari murder case.The MLA was escorted away by Police
3 accused,incl BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya, arrested in connection with the matter pic.twitter.com/RExf8pExAS
— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022
Meanwhile, the BJP on Saturday has already expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya , the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya, in connection with the murder case of a 19-year-old receptionist.
Bhandari went missing on the premises of a private resort owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya. Arya was arrested on Friday along with two employees of the same resort for allegedly killing the receptionist.
The body of Ankita Bhandari was found by the police near Chilla powerhouse, in Rishikesh.
The incident has infuriated public response, locals has also set the resort on fire.
WATCH | #AnkitaBhandari murder case: Locals set Vanatara resort in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on fire.
The resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya. Three accused, including Pulkit, have been arrested in connection with the murder case. pic.twitter.com/7Zx0T6HJIB
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022
While the Uttarakhand government has set up an SIT to probe the incident, initial reports suggest that Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist in the Vanatara Hotel owned by main accused Pulkit Arya, was being forced to have sexual relations with customers and was also allegedly sexually harassed by Arya, reported News 18.
With inputs from ANI and News 18
