Anis Khan case: All you need to know about the death of West Bengal student leader

A special investigation team (SIT) on Wednesday made its first arrests in connection with the death of student leader Anis Khan. The SIT arrested homeguard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya in the case.

The West Bengal government had formed the SIT on Monday.

“The two were arrested on the basis of the evidence collected so far,” said DGP Manoj Malvia at the West Bengal Police Headquarters in Bhavani Bhawan, as quoted by the Indian Express. The duo will be produced in court Thursday, said officials.

Let’s see what is the case involving the murder of student leader Anis Khan that has sparked widespread protests in Kolkata:

Who is Anis Khan

The 27-year-old was a former MBA student of Aliah University. According to The Wire, he was a supporter of the Students’ Federation of India during his college days.

He was also involved with the Indian Secular Front led by Islamic scholar and politician Abbas Siddiqui.

Khan was currently pursuing a degree in journalism and mass communication from Kalyani University.

As per The Telegraph, Khan was a familiar sight at protests across the city.

What happened to him

On 18 February, Khan was found dead outside his home in Howrah’s Amta neighbourhood.

As per The Telegraph, his parents alleged that four men, one in police uniform and the others in mufti, came looking for him. Some time after they left, Khan was found dead outside the house.

The Times of India reported that while one in the police uniform restrained Khan’s father, the three went upstairs where he was sitting.

"I heard a thud on the road outside. A minute after that, the three persons came down and left the room along with the man in uniform. When I went out, I saw Anis lying in a pool on the road,” his father told TOI.

The police later denied sending any team to Khan’s house.

Amid allegations from the BJP, Congress and the Left that the police was involved in the alleged murder, the state government announced the SIT to look into the case.

Before the government formed an SIT, the news of Khan’s death by alleged police misconduct sparked large protests in Kolkata’s Park Circus on Saturday evening, with some protestors clashing with cops.

What is the latest update in the case

The SIT apprehended two in connection with the death on Wednesday.

As per the Indian Express, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that two policemen have been taken into custody in the Anis death case.

We are investigating everything. Some people are creating obstruction. I have told the police to carry out an impartial investigation,” she said.

DGP Manoj Malvia at the West Bengal Police Headquarters in Bhavani Bhawan also said that the SIT is facing obstruction and non-cooperation from the family.

He said that the police had already placed three cops under suspension before starting the investigation to conduct an impartial probe.

“Some political parties are also involved in creating obstructions. The SIT officials are very competent and the team wanted to conduct a post-mortem again but the family refused,” said the DGP, as quoted by the Indian Express.

A day before, an assistant sub-inspector and a constable posted at Amta police station were suspended and Bera was demobilised due to his alleged “negligence” in duty.

With inputs from agencies

