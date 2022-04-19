Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi: Wishes and messages to send on this auspicious occasion

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi will start at 4:39 pm today and will conclude at 1:53 pm on 20 April.

Angarkri Sankashti Chaturthi is being celebrated today, 19 April. On this auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, devotees hold prayer meetings and observe a fast. The occasion is celebrated on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Ganesha will incur his blessings and free them from all difficulties throughout the year.

It is believed that on this day, worshipping Lord Ganesha will also bless children with good health and wisdom. On this occasion, Lord Ganpati is worshipped with an incense lamp. Vedic mantras and chants dedicated to the god are also chanted today.

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi will start at 4:39 pm today and will conclude at 1:53 pm on 20 April.

Some devotees observe a fast on Sankasthi Chaturthi. While many consume only fruits and vegetables on the auspicious occasion, some observe a total fast. Puja is performed after the moon is sighted in the evening. Sandalwood paste, flowers and rice form a part of the offerings in the puja. Many people also recite the vrat katha after puja is completed on Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi.

As we celebrate the pious occasion this month, here is how you can wish your on Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi: