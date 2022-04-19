Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi: Wishes and messages to send on this auspicious occasion
Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi will start at 4:39 pm today and will conclude at 1:53 pm on 20 April.
Angarkri Sankashti Chaturthi is being celebrated today, 19 April. On this auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, devotees hold prayer meetings and observe a fast. The occasion is celebrated on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Ganesha will incur his blessings and free them from all difficulties throughout the year.
It is believed that on this day, worshipping Lord Ganesha will also bless children with good health and wisdom. On this occasion, Lord Ganpati is worshipped with an incense lamp. Vedic mantras and chants dedicated to the god are also chanted today.
Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi will start at 4:39 pm today and will conclude at 1:53 pm on 20 April.
Some devotees observe a fast on Sankasthi Chaturthi. While many consume only fruits and vegetables on the auspicious occasion, some observe a total fast. Puja is performed after the moon is sighted in the evening. Sandalwood paste, flowers and rice form a part of the offerings in the puja. Many people also recite the vrat katha after puja is completed on Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi.
As we celebrate the pious occasion this month, here is how you can wish your on Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi:
- May Lord Ganesha bless you & your family with Success, Happiness, and Prosperity !
- May Lord Ganesha fulfil all your Dreams and Wishes on this pious occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi!
- May Lord Ganesha bless you with eternal peace and contentment!
- May this Angarki Chaturthi bring happiness to you!
- May this Angarki Chaturthi take away all the hatred be from your life!
- Enjoy this festival of Angarki Chaturthi with love in your heart and good wishes for others!
- Wish you a happy and prosperous Sankashti Chaturthi and may all your dreams come true!
- Wishing you a very Happy Sankashti Chaturthi. May the Lord Ganesha bless you as always!
also read
Explained: The row over two Ganesha idols inside the Qutub Minar complex
The National Museums Authority had demanded that the 'Ulta Ganesh' and 'Ganesha in cage' statues be relocated, as their place at the Qutub Minar premises was 'disrespectful'. The Saket Court in Delhi has now ordered that the idols should not be moved until it delivers its verdict
National Monuments Authority asks ASI to place Lord Ganesha idols inside Qutub complex 'respectfully'
Two idols of Lord Ganesha are located in the compound of the 12th-century monument, which was designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1993