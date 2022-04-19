Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date, time and significance of festival

The word Angarki has a Sanskrit origin meaning 'red like burned coal'. This festival is usually celebrated by Ganesha devotees in a grand way

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Sankathara, is the most auspicious of Sankashti Ganesha Chaturthi days. It is celebrated by Hindus on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the Lunar Hindu calendar month.

The word Angarki has a Sanskrit origin meaning 'red like burned coal'. This festival is usually celebrated by Ganesha devotees in a grand way. This year, the festival is being celebrated today, 19 April.

Why is it celebrated?

It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha and fasting on this auspicious day gives devotees the merit of Sankashti - freedom from difficulties throughout the year.

Devotees fast on Chaturthi and break the fast after the moon is sighted. The day is believed to be auspicious and the devotees seek blessings of God to help fight the obstacles as Ganesha is believed to be the Lord of intelligence.

As per the mythology, Angarki - a Lord Ganesha's devotee - had worshipped him with a pure heart. Lord Ganesha who was pleased by her devotion appeared before her.

Angarki had then expressed a desire to be associated with Lord Ganesha who then gave her a gift and from then onwards whenever a Chaturthi falls on Tuesday, it is called as Angarki Chaturthi.

Chaturthi timing

The Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi will start on 19 April at 4:39 pm and will conclude on 20 April at 1:53 pm.

What are the rituals?

Devotees get up early in the morning to worship Lord Ganesha and observe a strict fast. Some devotees observe a partial fast by consuming only fruits and vegetables. The Sankashti puja is performed in the evening, after seeing the moon.

The idol of Lord Ganesha is decorated with flowers. Diyas are lit and mantras are chanted. The devotees then read the 'vrat katha' after worshipping Lord Ganesha in the evening and sighting the moon.