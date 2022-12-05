Andhra Pradesh: Severed body parts of a woman found in a drum; probe launched

Vishakhapatnam: Since the Shraddha Walker’s brutal murder by Aftab Amin Poonawala unearthed in New Delhi, a lot of cases with similar plots have come to the fore.

In the latest, a woman’s mutilated body parts were found from a drum inside a locked rented house in Maduravada area in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

The incident came to light after the house owner allegedly broke into the apartment to clear the belongings of the tenant who had secretly left the house without clearing his dues.

The police suspect the body has been there for over a year.

As per reports, the tenant vacated the house in June 2021 without clearing the dues, citing wife’s pregnancy.

However, it is said that he had come to the house through the back door once after leaving, but yet hadn’t paid the owner.

After waiting for over one year, the owner on Monday forcefully entered the house to clear the belongings and found the severed body parts of a woman.

Initial evidence shows that the body was cut into pieces a year ago, which was discovered now, police said.

“We’re suspecting that it could be his wife. The (house) owner has given a complaint, based on which a case has been registered and a detailed probe is on” Ch. Srikanth, Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam city told reporters.

