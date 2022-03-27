Andhra Pradesh: Seven dead, 45 injured in bus accident in Chittoor
According to the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), the driver's negligence is believed to be the cause of the accident.
Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): At least seven people were killed in a bus accident on Saturday night in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor.
As many as 45 people have also sustained injuries in the accident.
"The accident happened as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver's negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati," he said.
The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.
