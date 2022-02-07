Andhra Pradesh: Nine killed after lorry-SUV collide, Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia each for kin of deceased

On Sunday, nine people died following a collision between a car and a lorry at Budagavi village of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended condolences to the families of those killed in the road accident in Andhara Pradresh's Ananthapuram. He announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of deceased.

The PMO tweeted:

Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Ananthapuramu district, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2022

On Sunday, nine people died following a collision between a car and a lorry at Budagavi village of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district. The accident happened at Kottalapalli on the Anantapuramu-Bellary National Highway.

The deceased were all relatives. They were returning to their village at Uravakonda from Bellary in neighbouring Karnataka when a speeding lorry rammed into their vehicle, police sources said. The SUV was so mangled that it became difficult to remove the bodies, the police said.

A local BJP leader was said to be among the dead. Besides, two other men, six women and a boy were killed, the police said. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the victims were returning to Anantapur, after attending the marriage of state BJP executive committee member Kora Venkatappa’s daughter at Bellary.

According to Uravakonda police, Venkatappa, who hails from Nimbagallu village, died in the accident and seven of the remaining eight victims were identified as: Ashok, Radhamma and Saraswati from Bommanakal village), Shivamma from Pillalapalli village, Subhadramma from Rayaladoddi village, Swati and Jahnavi from Latthavaram.

The body of a child is yet to be identified. The exact ages of the victims are also yet to be ascertained, according to the report.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

