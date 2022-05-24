Andhra Pradesh minister's house set ablaze as violence erupts over renaming of Konaseema district
State minister P Viswarup and his family were moved to safety by the police. At least 20 police personnel have been injured in the violence
Violence gripped Andhra Pradesh's Amalapuram town after angry protesters set ablaze a minister's house over the renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.
A police vehicle and an educational institution’s bus were also torched.
According to News18, Section 144 has been imposed in the town.
State minister P Viswarup and his family were moved to safety by the police. NDTV reported. Over 20 police personnel have been injured as the mob pelted stones during the unrest.
Viswarup's was not the only house that was targeted. angry mobs also set on fire MLA Ponnada Satish's house in Konaseema district.
#WATCH | MLA Ponnada Satish's house was set on fire by protestors in Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh today, the protests were opposing the naming of the district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district pic.twitter.com/XzJskKqhz3
— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022
"The local people and all political parties demanded the Konaseema district be renamed as Ambedkar Konaseema district. In this context, the Ambedkar Konaseema district was recently renamed. Dr BR Ambedkar was a great genius, the founder of the Indian Constitution, the Bharat Ratna, and he was an inspiration to many. It is painful to oppose the naming of a district after such a great man," ANI quoted Andhra Pradesh home minister Taneti Vanitha as saying.
The minister added people should understand that the district name was changed on the behest of people's wishes, while some are still deliberately trying to create riots.
She also warned that action will be taken against the conspirators who started the protest in the district.
Konaseema: the district at the center of the unrest
On 4 April, the new Konaseema district was carved out of the East Godavari district. Last week, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government issued a preliminary notification seeking to rename Konaseema as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.
The move was opposed by Konaseema Sadhana Samiti who wanted the old name to be retained.
The Samiti organised a protest against the renaming on Tuesday.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
APICET 2022: Online applications begin at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET, exam on 25 July
Those appearing for APICET will be able to collect their admit card on 18 July while the results of the entrance test will be announced on 8 August.
Cyclone Asani update: Red alert in Andhra Pradesh as cyclonic storm changes direction; NDRF teams deployed in state
In view of Cyclone Asani, the Odisha government has put five districts on high alert as the storm will come 'very close' to land at a place between Kakinada and Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh
Watch | Mysterious gold coloured chariot washes ashore in Andhra Pradesh
The 43-sceond clip shows some people trying to move the chariot forward amid the stormy waves. A crowd had gathered around the harbour as people dragged the chariot to the shoreline