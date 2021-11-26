Andhra Pradesh kid requests cop to book classmate for 'stealing' pencil; watch viral video here

In the video clip, a boy waring a checkered shirt is claiming that the boy in the mint green shirt has been stealing the nibs of stencil for days. Anguished by the act of theft by his fellow classmate the boy decided to take the matter up with the police

In a cute incident that surely brings a smile on your face, a boy marched towards a police station to file a complaint against his classmate for stealing his pencil nibs without permission. The video of the policeman trying to resolve the mater is garnering applauds online.

As reported by the Indian Express, the cute incident took place at Peda Kaduburu Police Station in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Some primary school children reached the police station to file a complaint against a classmate.

In the video clip, a boy waring a checkered shirt is claiming that the boy in the mint green shirt has been stealing the nibs of stencil for days. Anguished by the act of theft by his fellow classmate the boy decided to take the matter up with the police.

In the video, the cop can be seen listening patiently to the grievances of the boy. When the boy insisted on filing a case against his classmate, the policeman asked him to rethink as the boy at fault will be sent to jail and his life will become difficult.

The video was posted by the Andhra Pradesh Police on its official Twitter handle -

https://twitter.com/APPOLICE100/status/1463881693891207169?

Interestingly, the boys burst into peals of laughter as cops tried to strike a compromise and asking them to shake hands.

The boy, even after a handshake with the classmate, continued to insist on filing a complaint.

At the end of the video, the cop assured the toddler that the offence will not happen again. The officer asked the accused boy to concentrate on his study.

The video has created a buzz on social media and people were burst into laughter by listening the interaction of the boy with the cops.

Though the video is believed to have been shot in February this year, as per NDTV, but was uploaded only recently.

The police station in question has actually won an award for the best police station based on parameters such as citizen feedback, crime prevention performance, infrastructure, disposal of cases, detection work, maintenance of law and order, infrastructure, discipline, approachability, online and manual storage of records.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.