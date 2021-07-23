The results of the BIEAP inter class were calculated on the basis of an alternative evaluation criteria, which takes into account marks scored in Classes 10 and 11

The results of the intermediate exam were declared by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) today, 23 July at 4 pm at bie.ap.gov.in. All the students who had applied for the inter exams were promoted.

A total of 5,08,672 students appeared for the BIEAP inter this year. Marks memos can be downloaded from official websites from 26 July onwards.

The results were announced around 4 pm at a press conference by the state Education minister Adimulapu Suresh. A minimum of 35 percent marks were given to those BIEAP students who were failing in any exam or repeating the inter exams. Minimum marks have also been given to those candidates who were absent for the viva of Human Values and Ethics and Environment.

Earlier, the BIEAP Inter first and second year exams were scheduled to begin in the first week of May, however, they were cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were cancelled on 25 June.

The results of the BIEAP inter class were calculated on the basis of an alternative evaluation criteria. Marks scored in Classes 10 and 11 were included to calculate the results. While 30 percent weightage was given to the marks in top three subjects scored in Class 10, 70 percent weightage was given to the result of inter first year (Class 11).

AP Inter second year results can be accessed by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link for AP Inter second year results 2021. Click on this

Step 3: Enter your BIEAP inter second year registration number to view the results

Step 4: Download the BIEAP inter second year results

Step 5: Take a print out of the results and save it for future reference