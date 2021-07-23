AP Inter Manabadi Result 2021: The Class 12 results will be released today at 4 pm at a press conference. It will then be updated online

Andhra Pradesh's second year inter result date and time has been confirmed by the state education minister. The result will be released on 23 July at 4 pm. The AP inter first-year result date and time has not been confirmed yet.

As per the evaluation criteria, the Class 12 students will be awarded on the basis of their performance of Class 10 and Class 11.

To avoid causing inconvenience to students, Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) allows the result to be uploaded on four, not one official websites. Even if the board's official website is inaccessible or slow to load for some students, they can check one of the following options.

The 2nd year inter result for students, who were enrolled to appear for the exam under schools affiliated to the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), will be available online after 4 pm. Students have to use the following details to access their results.

Unlike other states, the Andhra Pradesh government was keen to hold the theory exams for second-year students despite the pandemic. However, it decided to cancel the offline process, that would have required hundreds of students to congregate at each centre, after the Supreme Court warned the state that it would be responsible if single fatality happened in case of examination. The Andhra government had told the top court that it wound conduct board exams in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate or Class 12 results will be declared today at 4 pm, state’s Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has said. The minister will first declare the results at a press conference scheduled for 4 pm, after which the official result websites will go live on four websites: examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in – the minister has informed.

Steps to check result

Visit the official website: results.bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the ‘AP Intermediate results 2021’ link

Enter student’s hall ticket number in the given field

Press the ‘Submit’ button

AP Inter results 2021 2nd year will appear on the screen

Take a screenshot or printout of the AP 2nd year results 2021 and keep it safe for future reference.

Marking criteria

Marks will be awarded to students based on their performance in Class 10 and Class 11.

As per the evaluation details shared by the Board of Intermediate Education, AP (BIEAP), the state board will give 30 percent weightage to marks obtained in the top three subjects (Social Science, Science, and Maths) of Class 10.

to marks obtained in the top three subjects (Social Science, Science, and Maths) of Class 10. While 70 percent weightage will be given to the subject-wise marks obtained in the intermediate first year or Class 11 in order to calculate the inter marks.

will be given to the subject-wise marks obtained in the intermediate first year or Class 11 in order to calculate the inter marks. The practical marks will also be considered and awarded as the exams were held before the second wave of coronavirus

After the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board examination across the country, several states decided to follow the suit and canceled the exams. Within weeks, various states came up with their own evaluation criteria for Class 12 result assessment and evaluation.

Soon after this, the apex court directed all the state boards to declare the results before 31 July. This decision was taken so that the schools maintain uniformity and ensure a smooth admission process across universities in the country.