AP Inter Manabadi Result 2021: The Class 12 results will be released today at 4 pm at a press conference. It will then be updated online
Andhra Pradesh Intermediate or Class 12 results will be declared today at 4 pm, state’s Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has said. The minister will first declare the results at a press conference scheduled for 4 pm, after which the official result websites will go live on four websites: examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in – the minister has informed.
Steps to check result
- Visit the official website: results.bie.ap.gov.in
- Click on the ‘AP Intermediate results 2021’ link
- Enter student’s hall ticket number in the given field
- Press the ‘Submit’ button
- AP Inter results 2021 2nd year will appear on the screen
- Take a screenshot or printout of the AP 2nd year results 2021 and keep it safe for future reference.
Marking criteria
Marks will be awarded to students based on their performance in Class 10 and Class 11.
- As per the evaluation details shared by the Board of Intermediate Education, AP (BIEAP), the state board will give 30 percent weightage to marks obtained in the top three subjects (Social Science, Science, and Maths) of Class 10.
- While 70 percent weightage will be given to the subject-wise marks obtained in the intermediate first year or Class 11 in order to calculate the inter marks.
- The practical marks will also be considered and awarded as the exams were held before the second wave of coronavirus hit the state.
After the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board examination across the country, several states decided to follow the suit and canceled the exams. Within weeks, various states came up with their own evaluation criteria for Class 12 result assessment and evaluation.
Soon after this, the apex court directed all the state boards to declare the results before 31 July. This decision was taken so that the schools maintain uniformity and ensure a smooth admission process across universities in the country.