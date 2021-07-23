live

AP Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Date, time of result declaration and alternative ways to check results

AP Inter Manabadi Result 2021: The Class 12 results will be released today at 4 pm at a press conference. It will then be updated online

FP Staff July 23, 2021 11:48:02 IST
AP Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Date, time of result declaration and alternative ways to check results

July 23, 2021 - 11:46 (IST)

AP Inter 2nd year theory exams were cancelled after SC intervention

Unlike other states, the Andhra Pradesh government was keen to hold the theory exams for second-year students despite the pandemic. However, it decided to cancel the offline process, that would have required hundreds of students to congregate at each centre, after the Supreme Court warned the state that it would be responsible if single fatality happened in case of examination. The Andhra government had told the top court that it wound conduct board exams in the state.

July 23, 2021 - 10:38 (IST)

How to check results if official websites are down

To avoid causing inconvenience to students,  Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) allows the result to be uploaded on four, not one official websites. Even if the board's official website is inaccessible or slow to load for some students, they can check one of the following options.

  1. examresults.ap.nic.in 
  2. results.bie.ap.gov.in
  3. results.apcfss.in
  4. bie.ap.gov.in

July 23, 2021 - 10:33 (IST)

AP 2nd year Inter result 2021: Documents required to check result

The 2nd year inter result for students, who were enrolled to appear for the exam under schools affiliated to the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), will be available online after 4 pm. Students have to use the following details to access their results. 

  • Candidate's roll number
  • Registration number
  • Date of birth.

July 23, 2021 - 10:21 (IST)

Manabadi Inter Results 2021 AP: Evaluation Criteria

As per the evaluation criteria, the Class 12 students will be awarded on the basis of their performance of Class 10 and Class 11.

  • BIEAP will give 30 percent weightage to marks obtained in the top three subjects (Social Science, Science, and Maths) of Class 10.
  • 70 percent weightage will be given to the subject-wise marks obtained in the intermediate first year or Class 11 in order to calculate the inter marks.
  • The practical marks will also be considered and awarded as the exams were held before the second wave of coronavirus hit the state

July 23, 2021 - 09:59 (IST)

AP Class 12 result 2021 to be declared today

Andhra Pradesh's second year inter result date and time has been confirmed by the state education minister. The result will be released on 23 July at 4 pm. The AP inter first-year result date and time has not been confirmed yet.

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate or Class 12 results will be declared today at 4 pm, state’s Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has said. The minister will first declare the results at a press conference scheduled for 4 pm, after which the official result websites will go live on four websites: examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in – the minister has informed.

Steps to check result

  • Visit the official website: results.bie.ap.gov.in
  • Click on the ‘AP Intermediate results 2021’ link
  • Enter student’s hall ticket number in the given field
  • Press the ‘Submit’ button
  • AP Inter results 2021 2nd year will appear on the screen
  • Take a screenshot or printout of the AP 2nd year results 2021 and keep it safe for future reference.

After the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board examination across the country, several states decided to follow the suit and canceled the exams. Within weeks, various states came up with their own evaluation criteria for Class 12 result assessment and evaluation.

Soon after this, the apex court directed all the state boards to declare the results before 31 July. This decision was taken so that the schools maintain uniformity and ensure a smooth admission process across universities in the country.

Updated Date: July 23, 2021 11:48:34 IST

