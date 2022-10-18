Andhra Pradesh: Hindu temple vandalised in Prakasam, BJP slams Jagan Mohan Reddy

Nandi Idol Vandalized: A case of vandalizing the idol of Nandi in an ancient Shiva temple in Andhra Pradesh has come to light. It is being said that the incident took place during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The incident came to light when the priest reached the temple on Monday morning. The incident reportedly took place at Kanaparthi village in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the local police, unidentified miscreants barged into the temple premises and vandalized it in an attempt to steal the idol. An inquiry has been ordered into the matter and the forensics department are conducting further investigation.

“We have scanned the CCTV footage and a special team led by Circle Inspector (CI) has been formed to investigate. As of now, no one has been arrested in this case,” a police official told the media.

BJP targets Andhra Pradesh government

The BJP has attacked the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government for the delay in action on the matter.

“The idol of Lord Shiva’s beloved Nandi was brutally vandalized in Kanaparthi village of Prakasam district. What is Jagan Mohan Reddy doing?” BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar said.

“No action, no arrest, no investigation. More than 200 such incidents have happened in this state but no criminal has been caught. Jagan Mohan Reddy is an anti-Hindu chief minister. Don’t test the anger of Hindus in

Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.