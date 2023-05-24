Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy's YSRCP to attend new Parliament building's inauguration
YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday confirmed that his party will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building scheduled on 28 May while Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is yet to decide.
Terming this event a historic one, the CM said YSRCP will attend it in the true spirit of democracy.
“In the true spirit of democracy, my party will attend this historic event,” tweeted Reddy, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating a grand, majestic and spacious Parliament building to the nation.
Meanwhile, Odisha’s ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday also said it will take part in the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28 May, even as 19 Opposition parties including the Congress have decided to boycott the upcoming event.
The BJD believes that Constitutional institutions should be above any issue which may affect their sanctity and honour, the regional party said in a statement.
The BJD shall be a part of this momentous occasion, it said.
The party claims to be following a policy of maintaining equidistance from both the BJP and the Congress.
Stating that the President is the Head of the Indian State, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said that the Parliament represents the 1.4 billion people of the country.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the principal Opposition party in Andhra Pradesh is yet to declare its stance on the event, even as spokesperson Pattabhiram Kommareddy told PTI that a formal announcement may emerge in a day or two from the top leadership.
As many as 19 opposition political parties, including Congress, have issued a joint statement stating that they would boycott the inauguration, with the primary reason being the “inauguration of the building by PM Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself and allegedly completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu.”
With inputs from PTI
