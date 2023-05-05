In an inspiring story of fighting against odds and taking a stand for himself, an Andhra Pradesh man proved his staggering courage and determination by securing a seat in the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad, despite being paralysed in both hands and legs. This is the story of an aspiring youngster Chandramouli from a small village in Andhra Pradesh. The young man who wanted to become a mechanical engineer saw his dreams come crashing down after a tragic accident left him paralysed and disabled. However, determined to achieve his dreams, Chandramouli defied his disability and is now on the way towards a fresh start in life.

Chandramouli’s inspiring story

Chandramouli who hails from the small village of Kothakota in the Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh comes from a middle-class family. While his father runs a small business, his mother works as a school teacher.

Chandramouli, who always wanted to become a mechanical engineer completed his B.Tech with utmost determination and hard work. However, just before he could find his dream job, he met with a tragic fate. In an incident where he accidentally touched a live electric wire, Chandramouli was completely paralysed in both his legs and hands and had to get them removed through surgery. It was also the time when he was preparing for the GATE exam.

As a result of the accident, Chandramouli went through a difficult phase of depression, however, he received complete support from his friends and family, which helped to boost his confidence and morale. While his dream of becoming a mechanical engineer was over, he didn’t give up and aimed to become a magistrate. After having completed his LLB, Chandramouli came to know that he requires at least one hand to become a magistrate.

It was then that he shifted his focus towards preparing for the CAT (Common Admission Test). After months of effort and dedication, Chandramouli’s hard work paid off and he successfully bagged admission to the country’s prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad.

As per a News18 report, Chandramouli shared how the accident left him helpless in the initial few months. He further added how he didn’t give up and continued working on his skills and preparation. Chandramouli not only prepared for the entrance exams but also became proficient in operating a mobile phone and laptop on his own.

“I am excited to join IIM-Ahmedabad in June and become a manager,” he said while envisioning his future goals.

