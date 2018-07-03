Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced Rs 1 lakh compensation for all the victims who were injured. He also announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for a railway motorman who stopped the train at the right moment and averted a major tragedy.
The Mumbai University has said that the students who missed their exam because of the heavy rainfall can appear for it again. A revised schedule will be announced later.
Western Railway said that the Andheri bridge which collapsed on Tuesday was not under the jurisdiction of the Railways. "The railways conducts audits of all bridges under its jurisdiction. In this case, the bridge was under the jurisdiction of the BMC. However, an officer from the rail safety department will conduct an inquiry into the incident," Western Railway public relations officer (PRO) Ravindra Bhakar said. Meanwhile, BMC PRO Vijay Khabale said that the corporation will clarify its stand during a press conference at 4 pm.
Additional buses have been arranged for commuters between Borivali-Bandra, Bandra-Andheri/Goregaon and Dadar-Goregaon. “There have been many more people travelling by bus because of the bridge collapse. Extra buses have been arranged from the Andheri bus station, for example, bus no 84 and 24," bus conductor Umesh Giri (32) told Firstpost.
A road overbridge (ROB) collapsed on rail tracks in suburban Andheri amid heavy rains in the city this morning bringing local train services of the Western Railway to a halt, an official said. Two passers-by were reportedly injured in the incident, civic sources said.
It is suspected that some people are trapped under the debris of the collapsed overbridge, a senior fire brigade official said, adding that a search and rescue operation is underway. Office-goers, for whom local trains are the lifeline for daily commuting, bore the maximum brunt of the incident as many of them could not reach their work places.
Mumbai's famous tiffin carriers Dabbawalas expressed their inability to operate as the train services on the Western Line were stopped.
Flight services were affected at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport due to the weather condition in Mumbai. Jet Airways said that travellers can expect a delay in arrival and departure by up to 30 minutes until 3 pm.
At least 5 people have been injured after the road overbridge near Andheri station collapsed after heavy Mumbai rains for over past 16 hours. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner and the BMC commissioner to ensure smooth traffic movement after the collapse of the Gokhale Bridge near Andheri Railway station. Fadnavis has also asked the "BMC commissioner to increase frequency of BEST buses for convenience of commuters."
Ramesh Latke, who is an MLA of Andheri East constituency, said that the Gokhale Bridge, part of which collapsed on Tuesday morning was built around 1976. The MLA said that the audit for the road overbridge was done recently after the Elphinstone bridge collapse, "but if it collapsed just after 7-8 months after the audit, then they are playing with the citizens of Mumbai."
After the collapse of the Gokhale bridge near Andheri Railway station after heavy Mumbai rains, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will be running 14 extra buses between Borivali to Churchgate to make up for the disruption in the Western railway line. According to RPF and police authorities it will take at least four to five hours to fix the railway line starting from Andheri station. Mumbai Police issued an advisory for commuters travelling to the airport: "Plan your journey accordingly so that you are in time to catch your flight."
Daily commuters have been left stranded in Mumbai rain during morning rush hour after the partial collapse of Gokhale road overbridge disrupted services of the Western Railway. Part of the bridge, which connects Andheri East to Andheri West, on the arterial route collapsed amid heavy rains at 7:30am.
Fire services personnel and NDRF teams are the spot. As per initial reports, one person has been injured in the accident. BEST has said it will run more buses to make up for the disruption in train services. In a tweet, Mumbai Police said the trains on Western line were affected, with traffic below the bridge stopped for now.
An official from Disaster Management Unit said “thankfully” no train was passing on the track beneath. Dabbawalas, who supply tiffin boxes to the working professionals, have also expressed their inability to work along Western Railway routes today as all four lines of its suburban services have come to halt.
The incident comes more than a year after 23 deaths in a stampede and eventual collapse on the Elphinstone Road foot overbridge on September 29, 2017.
Mumbai rains, which has been going on unabated since Monday evening, has caused the footover bridge near Andheri West Railway Station to collapse. Reports said that at least one person has been injured. Part of the Gokhale Bridge, connecting Andheri East to West, collapsed affecting the overhead wires too. "Trains on the western line are affected.BMC,Fire Brigade as well as RPF Staff & Officers are deputed on spot for support.Traffic above and below the bridge is stopped for now," Mumbai police confirmed in a tweet.
Traffic on the West-East stretch is terrible, as commuters from different parts of the city have reported. Mumbai Police has been constantly tweeting out alternatives for commuters on the stretch. Check them here
Mumbai has been witnessing constant heavy rains for over 18 hours now and according to reports rainfall has crossed 90mm in some parts of the city, Intermittent heavy rains are expected to continue today. After heavy rains in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Thane and Palghar areas on Monday, Mumbai rains are likely to continue in these districts on Tuesday as well, the India Meterological Department said in its forecast.
While Mumbai is expected to receive heavy rainfall in some areas on Wednesday and Thursday, "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is likely on Friday and Saturday, for which the IMD has marked an "alert".
Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather said that between 8.30 am on Monday and 5.30 am on Tuesday, Santacruz recorded 97 millimetres of rains.
According to Accuweather, more rains will lash the western coast throughout the week, which can also result in flash floods and travel disruptions. "Residents in higher terrain nearby would also have to remain alert for localised landslides. Daily rainfall could surpass 50 millimetres in many locations. Some locations between Mumbai and Kochi could have 100 millimetres of rain on a given day," it said in a report.
Meanwhile, extremely heavy rain is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar are also expected to receive "heavy to very heavy" rains. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland , Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, and Goa, Rayalaseema, coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu might also receive heavy rains.
The monsoon covered the entire country on 29 June as it reached Sriganganagar, its last outpost in the country located in west Rajasthan, 17 days ahead of its normal onset date of 15 July.
State, central govt sets aside Rs 65,000 crore for safety work in Mumbai suburban railway
Speaking to the reporters after visiting the site of the mishap, Union minister Piyush Goyal said that the Indian Railways and Maharashtra state government will shell out Rs 65,000 crore for the safety work in Mumbai suburban rail network.
Piyush Goyal says Gokhale bridge was not in bad shape
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the entire structure crumbled because it was a cantilever beam-supported structure. He, however, added that the bridge wasn't in bad shape and it was last reviewed in 2017.
Piyush Goyal announces Rs 5 lakh reward for railway official who saved many lives
A major tragedy was averted at the Andheri station after the bridge collapse. Six to 10 trains pass from the crowded station every minute, however, the presence of mind and quick reflexes of a Western Railways' motorman averted a major tragedy today, when a footover bridge collapsed. '
He spplied brakes at the right time, saving dozens of lives, otherwise, the debris may have fallen on the crowded train. Railway minister Piyush Goyal lauded him and announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for saving lives.
Piyush Goyal announces Rs 1 lakh compensation for injured
Railway minister Piyush Goyal reached the site of the incident to review the situation. Afterwards, he told reporters that the government will give Rs 1 lakh compensation to all the injured. All costs of their treatment will also be borne by the government. He also expressed regret over the unfortunate incident and said that a thorough probe will be carried out by the commissioner of railway safety.
Piyush Goyal orders joint safety audit of all bridges in suburban Mumbai rail network
Speaking to the media, railway minister Piyush Goyal said that he has ordered a joint safety audit, which will be conducted both by the BMC and the railways to determine if any other bridges are under a similar threat. He said that the joint audit will be conducted under the leadership of experts from IIT Bombay.
Railway minister Piyush Goyal reaches site of mishap
Railway minister Piyush Goyal visited the Andheri Station where a footover bridge collapsed. He has ordered an independent enquiry into the accident. The report will be prepared by the Commissioner of Rail Safety within the next 15 days.
In Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad, 1 person dead, 2 critical after wall crumbles
One labourer was killed, while two other people were seriously injured after the wall of an underconstruction structure crumbled. The incident occurred during the work of BRTS road in Chovisawadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune.
List of trains short-distanced, rescheduled by Western Railways
Asmita Katkar, one of the people injured in collapse, undergoing surgery at Cooper Hospital
A senior medical officer from the railways spoke to Firstpost about Asmita Katkar, one of the victim who is critically injured. He said she is being operated on and nothing can be said until the surgery is over. Another victim Manoj Mehta has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital.
Two of the five injured critical, need surgery for recovery
According to a railway official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, two of the five people who were injured are critical and undergoing treatment at the Cooper Hospital. The two patients, one man and woman, need surgery. The male victim has a spinal injury.
Rahul Gandhi slams state govt, BMC over Mumbai rains situation
Mumbai University allows absentee students to write today's exam again
In view of the heavy rainfall, which hit rail and road routes all across the city and its suburbs, Mumbai University has said that the students who missed their Tuesday's exam will be given a chance to write them again. A revised schedule will be put out soon.
Firstcut by Manjul toons
Harbour line services between CST, Andheri restored, says Western Railway
Usually crowded Andheri station bears a deserted look
The Andheri Station, which is usually a teeming transit station linking the Harbour and the Western line of Mumbai suburban rail network, bore a deserted look, Tuesday after heavy rains lashed Mumbai. The debris from the bridge that collapsed earlier on the station is being cleared up, and the area has been cordoned off.
Heavy water logging reported outside Bandra (East) Station
Bridge collapse site being cordoned off at Andheri station
The authorities have cordoned off the area around the site of collapse. The authorities are now trying to lift off huge parts of debris, which made it unsafe for the crowd of commuters and media personnel at the site. Only BMC personnel wearing security gear and helmets are allowed near the site now.
Authorities claimed all bridges between Churchgate-Virar were safe
According to an RTI query last year, the Western Railways authorities had claimed that all the foot-over bridges were completely safe. The authorities had responded to the query citing an audit report after the Elphinston stampede incident last year.
YMCA Bombay welcomes stranded passengers to take shelter in its Andheri branch
"All those passengers stranded at Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vileparle stations are welcome to YMCA (Young Men's Christian Association) Andheri opposite DN Nagar Post Office, near Versova Police station. We will take care of you," the organisation said in a Facebook post.
Western Railway says Harbour lines between Andheri-Vile Parle expected to be cleared soon
Western Railway train services are running between Goregaon-Virar, and Bandra-Churchgate. The restoration of the tracks between Andheri and Vile Parle is underway.
Railway officials arrange breakfast for passengers in few outstation trains
One empty rake of Rajya Rani Express to be used to clear rush at Vasai Road
Uber turns off dynamic pricing for today
In view of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, app-based taxi service Uber waived the dynamic pricing across the city. "We encourage Mumbaikars to pool together and share their ride," it said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, fire breaks out at railways ticket window in Mira Road
According to reports, a fire broke out at an under-construction ticket window in Mira Road railway station. No injuries were reported.
Bus meant to ferry stranded commuters meets with accident
A double-decker bus, meant to ferry rail commuters stranded because of the Andheri bridge collapse, met with an accident at Santacruz on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
Andheri bridge under BMC's jurisdiction, says Western Railway
Western Railway said that the Andheri bridge which collapsed on Tuesday was not under the jurisdiction of the Railways. Western Railway public relations officer (PRO) Ravindra Bhakar said, "The railways conducts audits of all bridges under its jurisdiction. In this case, the bridge was under the jurisdiction of the BMC. However, an officer from the rail safety department will conduct an inquiry into the incident."
BMC PRO Vijay Khabale said that the corporation will clarify its stand during a press conference at 4 pm.
Travellers distressed as several outstation trains cancelled
Several outstation trains have been cancelled after the bridge collapse incident between Andheri and Vile Parle. “We were on our way to Delhi but the trains have been cancelled. We have been waiting for two hours and they haven’t yet informed us whether the trains will go today or not, so we’re going back home. We live in Andheri West," 46-year-old Sakshi Kumar told Firstpost.
List with names of injured released
Five people were injured in the bridge collapse in Andheri. Their names are:
1) Dwarka Prasad
2) Harish Kohate
3) Manoj Mehta
4) Gindhami Singh
5) Asmita Katkar
Image courtesy: Twitter@mumbai_pyc
With railways lines held up, extra buses come to the rescue of stranded commuters
Additional buses have been arranged for commuters between Borivali-Bandra, Bandra-Andheri/Goregaon and Dadar-Goregaon. “There have been many more people travelling by bus because of the bridge collapse. Extra buses have been arranged from the Andheri bus station, for example bus no 84 and 24," bus conductor Umesh Giri (32) told Firstpost.
Sanjay Nirupam says railways authorities failed to learn from Elphinstone stampede incident
In a video message, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said, "It is evident that the railway authorities have failed to learn anything from the Elphinstone tragedy. Our railway minister makes big promises, but our local stations has to daily witness the pressure of commuters. The existing facilities are not being maintained properly. Our bridges, platforms, tracks are not being maintained properly, which is why tragedies like these take place."
BEST running 39 extra buses
BEST is running 39 extra buses on Western line route from Bandra to Andheri after part of the Gokhale bridge near Andheri railway station caved in, injuring 5 people.
People wade through waterlogged streets in Dadar's Hindmata area
Restoration work on between Andheri-Vile Parle stations
The Western Railway said that cranes have been deployed to lift the slabs from the tracks near the Andheri. "Harbour line restoration between Andheri-Vile Parle will ensure connectivity between Churchgate and Goregaon as well as CSMT-Goregaon," it said in a tweet.
Harbour lines service between Andheri and Vile Parle expected to resume by 2 pm
The Western Railway said that the restoration of overhead equipment is being undertaken "extensively". The down/up lines on the fast track and STA (suburban track avoiding) lines expected to open by 7 pm.
Flight services affected at Mumbai airport
Flight services were affected at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport due to the weather condition in Mumbai. In a tweet, Jet Airways said that travellers can expect a delay in arrival and departure by up to 30 minutes until 3 pm.
Andheri bridge collapse: OHE mast nearly falls during rescue operation
An overhead equipment (OHE) mast nearly fell on the scene, as the rescue and repair work is underway at Andheri station.
Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in many parts of Mumbai
According to Mumbai Police, waterlogging has been reported at Santacruz Chembur Link Road, Shyam Talav, Hindmata, Oberoi Mall, WEH, CST Road, Kurla, Mahim Junction, and Nehru Nagar bridge.
Andheri bridge collapse: Piyush Goyal says he has directed officials to speed up repair work
"Part of road over bridge has fallen on tracks near Andheri Station. (I have) directed officials to speed up repair work and rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other departments. I have also ordered an enquiry by commissioner of rail safety," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.
5 injured have been sent to Cooper Hospital
Among five injured, 4 are men and 1 woman, Mumbai Police told Firstpost. The injured have been sent to Cooper hospital, Pramod Babar, senior police inspector from Andheri told Firstpost.
Western Railway shares helpline numbers for commuters
Andheri: 022-676 30054
Churchgate: 02267622540 / 02222082809
Borivali: 02267634053/ 02228051580
Mumbai Central: 02267644257
Surat: 02602401791
Police dogs assist in the rescue operation at Andheri station
Police dogs have been brought in to help in rescue operation at the Andheri Railway Station. At least, five people have been injured after part of the Gokhale Bridge collapsed on Tuseday morning.
Gokhale Bridge audit was done right after Elphinstone Bridge collapse, says MLA
Ramesh Latke, who is an MLA of Andheri East constituency, said that the Gokhale Bridge, part of which collapsed on Tuesday morning was built around 1976. The MLA said that the audit for the road overbridge was done recently after the Elphinstone bridge collapse, "but if it collapsed just after 7-8 months after the audit, then they are playing with the citizens of Mumbai."
BEST has said it will run more buses to make up for the disruption in train services
Part of the bridge, which connects Andheri East to Andheri West, on the arterial route collapsed amid heavy rains at 7:30am. Fire services personnel and NDRF teams are the spot. As per initial reports, one person has been injured in the accident. BEST has said it will run more buses to make up for the disruption in train services. In a tweet, Mumbai Police said the trains on Western line were affected, with traffic below the bridge stopped for now.
Slow moving traffic in Aarey colony
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road after overnight rains as shot by a commuter
Image: Twitter @TheDessertCart1
5 injured after Gokhale Bridge collapse
Latest reports have said that at least 5 people have been injured when part of the Gokhale Bridge collapsed near Andheri Railway Station on Tuesday morning.
Mumbai Police Advisory
"Commuters might face traffic congestion on roads leading to the Airport. Plan your journey accordingly so that you are in time to catch your flight."
Fadnavis tweets after Gokhale Bridge collapse; 5 injured
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner and the BMC commissioner to ensure smooth traffic movement after the collapse of the Gokhale Bridge near Andheri Railway station. Fadnavis has also asked the "BMC commissioner to increase frequency of BEST buses for convenience of commuters."
BJP leader asks for structural Audit of Road Overbridges
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted after the Andheri bridge collapsed. "I have requested both Railways and BMC to undertake structural audit of all Road over bridges and foot over bridges, which are more than 20 years old or found weak or over utilised."
A portion of the Andheri Road overbridge collapesd on the Western Railway tracks, hitting the suburban train services on Tuesday morning peak hours, an official said. Heavy overnight rains and waterlogging in many areas is suspected to be the cause of the crash of the structure, known as the Gokhale Bridge, on SV Road.
From Twitter: Commuters share Andheri bridge images on social media