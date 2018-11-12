Ananth Kumar passes away at 59: Narendra Modi pays last respects to Union minister in Bengaluru, meets his family

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar, who passed away in the wee hours on Monday.

Modi flew in Bengaluru from Varanasi and drove straight to the residence of Kumar at Basavanagudi, where the body was kept, and consoled his family members.

The prime minister laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Kumar.

He consoled Kumar's wife Tejaswini and his two daughters Vijeta and Aishwarya.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa were also present.

Earlier, Modi was received at the HAL Bengaluru airport in by the Governor and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.