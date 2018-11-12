You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ananth Kumar passes away at 59: Narendra Modi pays last respects to Union minister in Bengaluru, meets his family

India Press Trust of India Nov 12, 2018 22:32:06 IST

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar, who passed away in the wee hours on Monday.

Narendra reached the late Union minister's residence in Bengaluru and paid tribute. Twitter/@ANI

Narendra reached the late Union minister's residence in Bengaluru and paid tribute. Twitter/@ANI

Modi flew in Bengaluru from Varanasi and drove straight to the residence of Kumar at Basavanagudi, where the body was kept, and consoled his family members.

The prime minister laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Kumar.

He consoled Kumar's wife Tejaswini and his two daughters Vijeta and Aishwarya.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa were also present.

Earlier, Modi was received at the HAL Bengaluru airport in by the Governor and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.


Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018 22:32 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores