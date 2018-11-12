Ananth Kumar dies at 59 in Bengaluru: Funeral on Wednesday; Karnataka declares 3-day mourning as mark of respect to BJP leader

The Karnataka government has declared a three- day state mourning till November 14 as a mark of respect to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, who died in the early hours of Monday. The state government has also declared a holiday on Monday as a mark of respect to Kumar.

His last rites would be performed on Tuesday with all Government honour, an official release said. Kumar died at a private hospital here after battling lung cancer for several months. A government notification said, during state mourning there would be no official programmes.

According to reports, his funeral will take place on Wednesday evening. Ananth Kumar's mortal remains will remain at his home till 7 am on Wednesday. Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed grief over Kumar's death describing him as a "value based" politician who made significant contribution to the country as a parliamentarian and an union minister.

"Kumar's pro-people attitude and activities made him apple of the eye of Bengalurians," Kumaraswamy said in a condolence message. "Our families had a friendship beyond politics. He always valued and had given priority to friendship. I have lost a great friend in his death," he said.

The National Flag would fly at half mast atop all government buildings, it said. Condoling Kumar's death Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, he has lost a great friend.

Kumaraswamy will directly arrive to the National College Ground from Mysuru Monday and will pay his last respects to the departed leader, the Chief Minister's Office said.

