Union Minister Ananth Kumar dies at 59 after battling lung cancer: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others tweet condolences

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar died at a private hospital In Bengaluru early on Monday after battling lung cancer for several months, hospital authorities said.

Kumar, 59, breathed his last around 2 am with his wife Tejaswini and two daughters by his bedside, Sankara Hospital Director Nagaraj told PTI. He had come back to Bengaluru only recently after undergoing treatment in the US and Britain. He was later under treatment at the Sankara Hospital in Bengaluru.

BJP sources said the body of Kumar would be kept at the National College Ground, which falls in his Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency, for public homage. Kumar passed away from complications following cancer and infections, his party office said in a statement.

He had been on the ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit for the last few days, it said. A a six-time member of Parliament, Kumar had climbed the political ladder steadily from being an RSS worker to be the Union minister in his thirties.

Kumar had been in the inner circle of the central leadership of the BJP -- be it during the heydays of Atal Bihari Vajpayee or L K Advani and now Narendra Modi.

He joined the BJP in 1987 and never looked back, as he held posts of state secretary, state president of the Yuva Morcha, general secretary and national secretary. Along with state BJP chief Yeddyurappa, Kumar is among a few party leaders who can be credited for the growth of BJP in Karnataka, as they built the party and bringing it to power in 2008, making it the first saffron party government in the South..

Kumar first got elected to Lok Sabha in 1996 from Bangalore South, the constituency, which remained his bastion till his passing away.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted his condolences and said that it was a tragic loss for the people of Karnataka.

Sad to hear of the passing of Union minister and veteran parliamentarian Shri H.N. Ananth Kumar. This is a tragic loss to public life in our country and particularly for the people of Karnataka. My condolences to his family, colleagues and countless associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 12, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018

Modi further said, "Ananth Kumar Ji was an able administrator, who handled many ministerial portfolios and was a great asset to the BJP organisation. He worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents."

I spoke to his wife, Dr. Tejaswini Ji and expressed condolences on the passing away of Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. My thoughts are with his entire family, friends and supporters in this hour of grief and sadness. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu's office tweeted: "Shocked to learn about the sad demise of the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Anant Kumar. He has been a colleague of mine for years together, from students' movement to the Parliament. He was a dedicated statesman."

Shocked to learn about the sad demise of the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Anant Kumar. He has been a colleague of mine for years together, from students' movement to the Parliament. He was a dedicated statesman. #AnanthKumar pic.twitter.com/n5XqkqIlbH — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) November 12, 2018

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also tweeted his condolences, and said, "I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Union Minister, Shri Ananth Kumar ji, in Bengaluru, earlier this morning. My condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Home minister Rajnath Singh said that he was "absolutely shocked and pained by the demise of very senior colleague and a friend Shri Anant Kumar ji."

Absolutely shocked and pained by the demise of very senior colleague and a friend Shri Anant Kumar ji. He was a seasoned parliamentarian who served the nation in several capacities. His passion and devotion for the welfare of people was commendable. My condolences to his family. — ?????? ???? (@rajnathsingh) November 12, 2018

"My mind is filled with memories of working with Anant Kumar ji in the government and party organisation. These memories will stay with me. His demise is a big loss for the BJP. It is also a personal loss for me," Rajnath further said.

Absolutely shocked and pained by the demise of very senior colleague and a friend Shri Anant Kumar ji. He was a seasoned parliamentarian who served the nation in several capacities. His passion and devotion for the welfare of people was commendable. My condolences to his family. — ?????? ???? (@rajnathsingh) November 12, 2018

MoS for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju tweeted his condolences and said that as a good human being and as a leader, Ananth Kumar carried an impeccable record in serving the society.

I'm shocked by the passing away of my senior colleague and senior BJP leader Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. As a good human being & as a leader he carried an impeccable record in serving the society. His advise & words of wisdom will always keep motivating me. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PldeRWd13s — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 12, 2018

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday expressed grief over the death of Kumar, describing him as a "value based" politician who made significant contribution to the country as a parliamentarian and an union minister. "Kumar's pro-people attitude and activities made him apple of the eye of Bengalurians," Kumaraswamy said in a condolence message. "Our families had a friendship beyond politics. He always valued and had given priority to friendship. I have lost a great friend in his death," he said.

BJP national president Amit Shah said, "I am grief stricken to learn about the untimely demise of our senior leader and union minister Shri Ananth Kumar ji. He served the nation and organisation with unparalleled zeal and dedication. Ananth ji worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP in the state of Karnataka."

I am grief stricken to learn about the untimely demise of our senior leader and union minister Shri Ananth Kumar ji. He served the nation and organisation with unparalleled zeal and dedication. Ananth ji worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP in the state of Karnataka. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 12, 2018

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed deep sorrow over Kumar's death.

Deep sense of grief on hearing that Shri @AnanthKumar_BJP is no more with us. Served @BJP4India @BJP4Karnataka all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 12, 2018

Several party leaders and Cabinet ministers tweeted out their condolences:

Very sad to hear of the demise of Union Minister Thiru Ananth Kumar. My sincere condolences to his family and near ones. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 12, 2018

Ananth Kumar has been my friend from early Jan Sangh days. At personal level he was easy going and friendly. So I must say that I am sad he has departed — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 12, 2018

Tdy is a sad sad day - my brother, my friend, my mentor @AnanthKumar_BJP passes away. He was family to me - He was one of my few real friends in politics n a genuinely good human being ! I will miss him hugely 🙏🏻😢😢 #OmShanthi n Farewell my dear friend. U left too soon. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) November 12, 2018

Shocked , it’s unbelievable , My friend , Brother Ananthkumar is no more . pic.twitter.com/zMOYEn7gXc — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSBJP) November 12, 2018

Union minister Prakash Javadekar also tweeted. "Passing away of Ananth Kumar Ji is not only an irreparable loss for the country but a big personal loss. It is unbelievable that he is no more. His sudden death has taken away from us a true soldier of the country. My tributes to the departed soul."

National spokesperson for the BJP GVL Narsimha Rao said, "It is hard to imagine that Shri @AnanthKumar_BJP is no more. He was a very friendly, lively and hard working politician who worked assiduously for his Parliamentary constituency & development of Karnataka. In his demise, the BJP has lost a Jewel of the South. May his soul RIP!"

It’s so very painful to know about @AnanthKumar_BJP ji’s sad,untimely demise!A live wire politician,he was a true soldier of org.,whom I never saw disappointed.We had worked together in the @ABVPVoice as National Secretaries.His rootedness made him six time MP from Bengaluru 1/1 pic.twitter.com/SprlJeOQ3m — Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (@vinay1011) November 12, 2018

Union Minister Shri @AnanthKumar_BJP, a six term MP from Bangalore South who shaped the rise of BJP in Karnataka, member of BJP’s Parliamentry board, is no more. May his aatma attain moksha. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 12, 2018

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar also tweeted out his condolences. He said, "Shocked by the demise of Union Minister Ananth Kumar, Member of Parliament and civic leader. Had the good fortune to ride next to him on a long flight once. Bangalore will miss him sorely."