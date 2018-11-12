You are here:
Union Minister Ananth Kumar dies at 59 after battling lung cancer: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others tweet condolences

India FP Staff Nov 12, 2018 09:47:39 IST

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar died at a private hospital In Bengaluru early on Monday after battling lung cancer for several months, hospital authorities said.

Kumar, 59, breathed his last around 2 am with his wife Tejaswini and two daughters by his bedside, Sankara Hospital Director Nagaraj told PTI. He had come back to Bengaluru only recently after undergoing treatment in the US and Britain. He was later under treatment at the Sankara Hospital in Bengaluru.

BJP sources said the body of Kumar would be kept at the National College Ground, which falls in his Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency, for public homage. Kumar passed away from complications following cancer and infections, his party office said in a statement.

He had been on the ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit for the last few days, it said. A a six-time member of Parliament, Kumar had climbed the political ladder steadily from being an RSS worker to be the Union minister in his thirties.

Kumar had been in the inner circle of the central leadership of the BJP -- be it during the heydays of Atal Bihari Vajpayee or L K Advani and now Narendra Modi.

He joined the BJP in 1987 and never looked back, as he held posts of state secretary, state president of the Yuva Morcha, general secretary and national secretary. Along with state BJP chief Yeddyurappa, Kumar is among a few party leaders who can be credited for the growth of BJP in Karnataka, as they built the party and bringing it to power in 2008, making it the first saffron party government in the South..

Kumar first got elected to Lok Sabha in 1996 from Bangalore South, the constituency, which remained his bastion till his passing away.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted his condolences and said that it was a tragic loss for the people of Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death.

Modi further said, "Ananth Kumar Ji was an able administrator, who handled many ministerial portfolios and was a great asset to the BJP organisation. He worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents."

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu's office tweeted: "Shocked to learn about the sad demise of the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Anant Kumar. He has been a colleague of mine for years together, from students' movement to the Parliament. He was a dedicated statesman."

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also tweeted his condolences, and said, "I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Union Minister, Shri Ananth Kumar ji, in Bengaluru, earlier this morning. My condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Home minister Rajnath Singh said that he was "absolutely shocked and pained by the demise of very senior colleague and a friend Shri Anant Kumar ji."

"My mind is filled with memories of working with Anant Kumar ji in the government and party organisation. These memories will stay with me. His demise is a big loss for the BJP. It is also a personal loss for me," Rajnath further said.

MoS for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju tweeted his condolences and said that as a good human being and as a leader, Ananth Kumar carried an impeccable record in serving the society.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday expressed grief over the death of Kumar, describing him as a "value based" politician who made significant contribution to the country as a parliamentarian and an union minister. "Kumar's pro-people attitude and activities made him apple of the eye of Bengalurians," Kumaraswamy said in a condolence message. "Our families had a friendship beyond politics. He always valued and had given priority to friendship. I have lost a great friend in his death," he said.

BJP national president Amit Shah said, "I am grief stricken to learn about the untimely demise of our senior leader and union minister Shri Ananth Kumar ji. He served the nation and organisation with unparalleled zeal and dedication. Ananth ji worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP in the state of Karnataka."

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed deep sorrow over Kumar's death.

Several party leaders and Cabinet ministers tweeted out their condolences:

Union minister Prakash Javadekar also tweeted. "Passing away of Ananth Kumar Ji is not only an irreparable loss for the country but a big personal loss. It is unbelievable that he is no more. His sudden death has taken away from us a true soldier of the country. My tributes to the departed soul."

National spokesperson for the BJP GVL Narsimha Rao said, "It is hard to imagine that Shri @AnanthKumar_BJP is no more. He was a very friendly, lively and hard working politician who worked assiduously for his Parliamentary constituency & development of Karnataka. In his demise, the BJP has lost a Jewel of the South. May his soul RIP!"

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar also tweeted out his condolences. He said, "Shocked by the demise of Union Minister Ananth Kumar, Member of Parliament and civic leader. Had the good fortune to ride next to him on a long flight once. Bangalore will miss him sorely."


Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018 09:47 AM

