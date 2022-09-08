Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations conclude with the immersion or Visarjan of Ganapati’s idol in water

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is celebrated widely in India. Apart from pandals, Ganesh Ji’s idol is enshrined in almost every household.

The 10-day festival witnesses the worshipping of Bappa as per different rituals. Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations conclude with the immersion or Visarjan of Ganapati’s idol in water.

Anant Chaturthasi Tithi, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is the most significant day for Ganpati Visarjan. It is to be noted that Anant Chaturdashi this year will be marked on 9 September 2022, and the visarjan will take place on that day.

Some people immerse the Ganesh idols on the 7th or 9th day as per their wish, but the immersion should be done only after the Ganesh festival is completed. People are seen in vibrant red or saffron-coloured outfits. Puneri folk dance is performed. Five instruments are used during the dance: dhol, tol, tasha, jhanj, and dhvaj.

Rituals associated with the Visarjan:

According to the Hindu scriptures like Vedas and Puranas, it is believed that all the gods and goddesses are invoked and brought to our houses from heaven on auspicious occasions by reciting the holy mantras.

The tradition reminds everyone that everything they have is temporary and that they will have to leave it sooner or later. With the Visarjan ritual, devotees bid farewell to Bappa, but it is believed that his presence is divine and so, he stays with them in the form of energy/essence.

Before the Visarjan Durva (kind of grass), flowers, akshat, turmeric, coconut, modaks, kumkum, laddus, paan, batasha, betel nut, cloves etc are offered to the god, and holy prayers are offered. ‘Pudhchya varshi lavkarya(come back next year)’ is chanted during immersion.

Before the Ganesh Visarjan, you will have to worship Lord Ganesha. Decorate the post, take a clean wooden plate and then purify it with Gangajal. Spread a clean red coloured cloth and make Bappa sit on it.

What is the Visarjan Muhurat?

Anant Chaturdashi is on Friday, 9 September, 2022

Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat – 6:03 AM to 6:07 PM

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 9:02 PM on 8 September

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 6:07 PM on 9 September

