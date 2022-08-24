Anand Mahindra's post on nature taking 'revenge' will leave you in splits

The hilarious footage of nature taking revenge in its own way has garnered over 6.8 lakh views. Users chipped in with a variety of comments on the video

Anand Mahindra is no stranger to viral posts. Be it the video of an innovative ‘car-gate’ or a post on how Indians in Boston celebrated Independence Day this year, the Mahindra Group Chairman is always on point when it comes to his social media game. His latest post is no different. Anand Mahindra has posted a video about nature taking ‘revenge’ on some humans in the most hilarious manner possible. The short clip shows three men pushing a tree they have just cut down. The men were waiting for the tree to fall to the other side. What happens next is unexpected.

The tree does go down. But the trunk of the tree moves in such a way that it causes one of the men to be tossed in the air for a few seconds. The man then hits his head on the branch of another tree and falls down face-first on the ground.

The clip was captioned, “If you cut down trees, they won’t take it lying down”.

Watch the video here:

If you cut down trees, they won’t take it lying down 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽pic.twitter.com/TekNZiQSTF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 23, 2022

The hilarious footage of nature taking revenge in its own way has garnered over 6.8 lakh views. Users chipped in with a variety of comments on the video. “So true Sir! We should have been ideally preserving every single piece of wood. But unfortunately though India was the first to patent a wood Preservative in 1933, we are lagging behind in this sector from even African countries..” wrote one person.

So true Sir! We should have been ideally preserving every single piece of wood. But unfortunately though India was the first to patent a wood Preservative in 1933, we are lagging behind in this sector from even African countries.. — Ashish Bubna (@BubnaAshish) August 24, 2022

“If you kill trees by cutting them like this, then nature will kill you in the same way”, commented another.

यदि इस प्रकार पेड़ों को काटकर उनके हत्या करोगे तो प्रकृति भी आपकी इसी प्रकार हत्या करेगी If you kill trees by cutting them like this, then nature will kill you in the same way pic.twitter.com/EMWQLOzxmW — Vinay Singh Choudhary (@VinaySi87101871) August 23, 2022

Some people did come out in defence of the people in the video and wrote that no one actually knew why the tree was being cut down.

Think about those labourers who work there. You don't know what actually happened there. Do you know why that tree had to be cut down? don't know!! And, what do you say about the trees are being cut down for power lines in our street? — Krish Raj Murari (@KrishRajMurari) August 24, 2022

Others wrote that we should make greater efforts to save our environment.

Jaisi karni aisi bharni

Save environment — Pareshb_09@gmail.com Pareshb_09@gmail.com (@Pareshb0) August 23, 2022

It is not yet known where the video was shot. The identity of the three men in the clip also remains unknown. This is not the only post in recent times by Anand Mahindra that has caught the attention of social media users. Recently, he had shared a post on “another kind of Olympics” that India must excel in. Talking about country-wise ranking of highly-cited scientific papers, he wrote that private corporations must come forward to support research in the field.

Another kind of ‘Olympics’ where we must go for Gold. Fitness & Competitiveness in Science will make us the advanced nation we aspire to be…Private Sector corporations must also support research. We’ll work on that. Thanks for sharing @ErikSolheim pic.twitter.com/oYRMlJMHGf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 23, 2022

Anand Mahindra wrote that only “fitness and competitiveness in Science” will make India the advanced nation it aspires to be.

What do you think of Anand Mahindra’s latest post?

