Anand Mahindra's post has list of countries with highest share of female pilots, guess who tops the chart

Mahindra Group’s chairman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing inspiring posts on Twitter. Needless to say, his posts provide his followers with inspiration and unique information. This time as well, he has done no different. Recently, he came up with a list of countries with the highest share of female commercial pilots for 2021 on Twitter. In the list, it can be seen that India has the highest share of female commercial pilots among the listed nations at 12.4 percent. Surprisingly, developed countries like USA (5.5 percent share) and UK (4.7 percent share) were way behind India. In the caption, he wrote, “Looking for something to provide mid-week ‘josh?’ Then check this out. Hello world, this is Nari Shakti at work… #MidweekMomentum”

Looking for something to provide mid-week ‘josh?’ Then check this out. Hello world, this is Nari Shakti at work… #MidweekMomentum https://t.co/0gs6jjahii — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 2, 2022



The post received a wide range of reactions in the comment section. Some users wrote that women make a country strong.

Women’s make nation strong give way for womans — Umesha Reddy Naik (@umeshareddy1) November 2, 2022



Many people highly appreciated the post. An individual commented that he is proud to see that India is taking the lead in some fronts.

It is slowly gaining ground,all over the world about the abilities of women. Glad to note that India has taken the lead in some fronts! — Ramesh Krishnan (@RameshK01498159) November 2, 2022



Some people raised concern about the gender gap and showed disagreement with the post. A person wrote that the World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked India at 135 out of 146 nations in its Global Gender Gap (GGG) Index for 2022.

Recently, the World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked India at 135 out of 146 countries in its Global Gender Gap (GGG) Index for 2022.https://t.co/Ix0aJjMwWl. — Sanjay Kalra (@kalranet) November 2, 2022



Some people stated that this is real feminism.

This is real feminism. — RAJA (@Imranjanchandra) November 2, 2022



Some people questioned why Mahindra didn’t include data from countries like China and Pakistan.

Respected sir,

It do not show any data from china and pakistan. any specific reason ? — Dr. Rajoo Saroj (@braindoctor84) November 2, 2022



Some people gave their salutes to the Indian women pilots.

Salute to the Female pilots of India🌹 — Rajeevan Chengat (@ChengatRajeevan) November 2, 2022



This is not the only post by Anand Mahindra on women empowerment. In 2019, he shared an illustration in which men and women can be seen starting a race, and while the way for men is clear, the way for women is filled with barriers. The barriers are associated with household work.

I’ve been helping to baby-sit my year old grandson this past week & it’s brought home to me the stark reality of this image. I salute every working woman & acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts pic.twitter.com/2EJjDcK1BR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 5, 2019



The picture is giving a powerful message that working women have to face more barriers and tasks than working men. In the caption of his tweet, Mahindra saluted working women and acknowledged that their successes have needed a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts.

