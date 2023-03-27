Anand Mahindra's Monday-motivation tweet shows how to walk into work; watch

It is not easy to walk into work on Monday after having a lazy weekend. Lacking the inspiration to approach our tasks is a struggle most of us can relate to. To inspire people and help them in overcoming low confidence, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, often shares motivational tweets. Mahindra’s most-recently motivational post has a video with the caption, “Walk into work with quiet confidence. Your voice will be heard. #MondayMotivation.” The clip shows a pack of deer bellowing, and a tiger is shown in the next shot, walking like a king without making a sound. Mahindra seemingly wants us to have a similar confidence level that the tiger has.

Have a look at this video here:

Walk into work with quiet confidence. Your voice will be heard. #MondayMotivation (credit: @trikansh_sharma ) pic.twitter.com/J67Zc9DKfp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 27, 2023

The video clip received a wide range of remarks in the comment section. Arvind Raghava, Chairman MASBR Group of companies, wrote that it is difficult to get back to work after a Sunday filled with fun. He added that the video has provided a wonderful motivation at the beginning of the week.

Wow !! Nature at its beauty. After a fun filled Sunday it’s difficult to be back to work. But yes confidence is always carried :). Wonderful motivation in the week beginning. Thanks a lot for the wonderful motivational vibes @anandmahindra — Arvind Raghava (@ArvindRaghava5) March 27, 2023

Many other users also found this video to be highly motivational.

Wow!! Great Motivation — vaijayanti sankpal (@vaiju2013) March 27, 2023

Another viewer commented, “You are the real inspiration to kick off the week with great energy and positivity. Thank You.”

@anandmahindra sir, You are the real inspiration to kick off the week with great energy and positivity. Thank You. — Devang Patel (@pateldevang84) March 27, 2023

Mahindra had shared another inspirational tweet recently where he appreciated Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain for adding the fourth gold medal to India’s tally at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023.

Another ‘close encounter of the Gold kind!’ No need now just to talk about woman-power. It was all on display at the IBA Women’s World Cup. TOKYO OLYMPIC MEDALIST LOVLINA BORGOHAIN beat Caitlin Parker of pic.twitter.com/GeEsYvd628… — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2023

Borgohain achieved this feat after defeating Australian boxer Caitlin Parker in the final. Beside Lovlina, Nikhat Zareen also bagged a gold medal for India by defeating Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tham in the 50 kg category.

In another Monday-motivation post shared earlier this month, Mahindra highlighted the importance of being in the present moment.

A chart I keep glancing at. It’s a holistic philosophy but particularly useful when starting a new week. Don’t get stuck in regrets about the last week or paralysed by fear of the future. Stay mindful and focused on the present moment. One step after the other. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/UKK8yUFAsS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 20, 2023

In his post, he shared a diagram which showed focusing on the present brings positive things like clarity and acceptance. On the other hand, worrying about the past leads to negative feelings like guilt, shame, and regret. The drawing also showed that worrying about the future causes us to feel negative emotions, including fear of the unknown.

