Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation is all about 'self-love and hard work', check

Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and keeps sharing interesting content with users.

FP Trending November 14, 2022 20:59:26 IST
Anand Mahindra. ANI

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is known for being pretty active on social media and is frequently seen sharing inspiring and motivating posts on his Twitter handle. The 66-year-old businessman never misses a chance to update his followers with quirky, fun and informative content. This time too, he has made an attempt to motivate others by sharing an inspiring quote by the Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu. Taking inspiration from the advice of not caring about what others think, Anand Mahindra urged people to work on achieving their goals.

While the quote attributed to Lao Tzu read, “Care about what other people think and you will always be their prisoner”, the industrialist added with a piece of advice from his end, “Go into work today to achieve your own goals. Impress yourself…it’s much harder than impressing others.”


His motivating post about self-love and hard work will definitely make you rethink and further give you the much-needed push ahead of the upcoming days in the week. Many also took to the comment section and agreed with the advice. Some also appreciated the businessman’s approach to inspiring others.

One wrote, “True we have one life, don’t spend it to please all”, while another person wrote, “Very true. When we achieve our goals, people around us will find it easy to achieve their goals. We can’t avoid commitment for our dear and near ones.”

Another user commented, “inspirational and motivating for achieving goals.”

Check some reactions here:


The post was shared on Monday morning and has already gone viral giving all kinds of Monday motivation vibes. It has been retweeted several times and has also grabbed over 3,000 likes and comments.

Well, this is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has tried motivating his followers. Enjoying a whopping list of 10 million followers, the industrialist’s Twitter handle is a must-visit for all.

