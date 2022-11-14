Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is known for being pretty active on social media and is frequently seen sharing inspiring and motivating posts on his Twitter handle. The 66-year-old businessman never misses a chance to update his followers with quirky, fun and informative content. This time too, he has made an attempt to motivate others by sharing an inspiring quote by the Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu. Taking inspiration from the advice of not caring about what others think, Anand Mahindra urged people to work on achieving their goals.

While the quote attributed to Lao Tzu read, “Care about what other people think and you will always be their prisoner”, the industrialist added with a piece of advice from his end, “Go into work today to achieve your own goals. Impress yourself…it’s much harder than impressing others.”

Go into work today to achieve your own goals. Impress yourself…it’s much harder than impressing others. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/UM996JqHpS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 14, 2022



His motivating post about self-love and hard work will definitely make you rethink and further give you the much-needed push ahead of the upcoming days in the week. Many also took to the comment section and agreed with the advice. Some also appreciated the businessman’s approach to inspiring others.

One wrote, “True we have one life, don’t spend it to please all”, while another person wrote, “Very true. When we achieve our goals, people around us will find it easy to achieve their goals. We can’t avoid commitment for our dear and near ones.”

Another user commented, “inspirational and motivating for achieving goals.”

Check some reactions here:

True that 👍 — Chetan Badhe (@chets2121) November 14, 2022

Excellent sir — AL ECONOMICS (@alshares28777) November 14, 2022

If one does not care about what others think…won’t one be called rogue ?? — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) November 14, 2022

Caption is more inspiring than the quote shared — Sindhu Coir Industries (@SindhuCoir) November 14, 2022

💯🎯 that’s my way of living, wholesome. Thank you a ton 4 having my back ☺️🤗. Timely reminder. — Afrros Hudli (@AfrrosHudli) November 14, 2022

Do what you love and get amazed everyday! — Ojas Vlogs (@ojas_atg) November 14, 2022

Thank you Anand for sharing such an inspiring. Coming from you it is truly encouraging. — Sudhir Gupta (@sudhir34) November 14, 2022



The post was shared on Monday morning and has already gone viral giving all kinds of Monday motivation vibes. It has been retweeted several times and has also grabbed over 3,000 likes and comments.

Well, this is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has tried motivating his followers. Enjoying a whopping list of 10 million followers, the industrialist’s Twitter handle is a must-visit for all.

