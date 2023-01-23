Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet will change your 'perspective' towards your sneakers

Time and again, the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has proved that if social media users only follow his account, they are truly good to go for the rest of their time on the internet. From inspiring with motivating stories from the grassroots level of the country to leaving the internet in splits with his witty posts, Mahindra has even left many influencers behind, when it comes to hooking users to his social media timeline. Continuing the trajectory of the same, Mahindra on Sunday brought forth one of the quirkiest posts so far. Sending a tickle down the funny bone of the internet, Mahindra made social media users look differently at their sneakers. Yes, you read that right. Unveiling the pictures of the sneakers from a different perspective, Mahindra’s post revealed the sneakers look somewhat like a human face, which is laughing back at us.

Wondering what we are trying to say? Mahindra’s latest post is nothing less than an example of how the perspective differs from person to person and the pair of sneakers is truly the quirkiest example of the same. The possibility is really high that Mahindra might have just proved the saying that ‘your shoes speak a great deal about your personality.’ Taking to his official and well-celebrated Twitter account on Sunday, Mahindra shared a viral picture that contains a collage of sneakers, from such angles that it looks as if the pair of shoes is laughing at the owner. Along with the collage of sneakers dressed as humans, the picture included text that challenged the users that they might not be able to see their shoes the same way again. The text read, “Just try to look at your shoes the same way again….. You’re welcome.

While sharing the post Mahindra wrote in the caption, “Too true. Ever since I saw this, my sneakers have been continuously laughing at me….” And ended with the hashtag “Sunday.”

Too true. Ever since I saw this, my sneakers have been continuously laughing at me….#Sunday pic.twitter.com/XAVmC9Gx7M — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2023

Needless to say, as soon as the post was shared several users took to the comment section to agree with the business tycoon. One user commented, “yes it's damn true!”

yes it's damn true! — Boyar Debbarma (@Iamboyar) January 22, 2023

Another wrote, “Agree. It’s all about perspective.”

A third user wrote, “That's what you call AGM's Kobe sneaker moments. Hopefully, it makes you crack a smile or have a laugh. Even if only briefly, the nostalgia helped us.”

That's what you call #AGM's Kobe sneaker moments. Hopefully, it makes you crack a smile or have a laugh. Even if only briefly, the nostalgia helped us. -❤️ pic.twitter.com/iOEXX5Yu5s — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) January 22, 2023

An individual remarked, “To me, It actually looks like those sneakers are about to sneeze. Sneazers, if you will.”

To me , It actually looks like those sneakers are about to sneeze. Sneazers,if you will. — Devangi Joshi (@Devangi_J) January 22, 2023

So far Anand Mahindra’s post has been viewed more than 466,000 times and has garnered around seven thousand likes.

