Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing multiple videos, pictures, and quotes on his social media handle, which are not only inspiring and motivational but also delivers important messages to his followers. He is quite active on Twitter and never misses a chance to entertain his followers. He enjoys a whopping number of 10 million followers and often also interacts with many of them. This time as well in his latest ‘Monday Motivation’ post, the industrialist shared a video noting how people make or perceive problems or fear larger than they actually are. Confused? Let’s break it up for you.

Sharing a video on his Twitter, Anand Mahindra said how the video fooled him till the end as he finally understood that things look bigger than they actually are.

The 11-second video begins with a large plane descending in an uncontrolled manner over a busy neighbourhood. As the video suggested, the plane will eventually crash to the ground. However, things go upside-down as it ends up in the hands of a boy who was standing on the roof of a school.

The video was recorded from such an angle that it made the jet appear like a real one, however, it was a toy plane.

Watch:

This fooled me till the very end.

The moral? We make our problems & fears larger than they really are. The solutions are always within our grasp. Don’t make your week appear more worrisome than it needs to me. #MondayMotivation. pic.twitter.com/Ex6jGQg4fa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2022



Adding a caption with his views on the video, Mahindra wrote, “The moral? We make our problems & fears larger than they really are. The solutions are always within our grasp. Don’t make your week appear more worrisome than it needs to be.”

Blown away by the video, many of his followers also took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While one user wrote, “Excellent video and excellent explanation sir”, another one commented with words of praise, “Great Message!”

“Exactly. Every problem can be solved if it is taken cool. But we exaggerate and make it more complicated. Well said. Thanks”, a third user wrote.

So far, the video has grabbed over 3.4 lakh views and the numbers keep rising. The post has also amassed thousands of likes and retweets.

