Anand Mahindra’s hilarious tweet about Arnold Schwarzenegger with a desi twist blows away internet

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is famous for creating a buzz with his witty and insightful posts on social media. This time is no different.

In his latest post, the CEO of Mahindra Group has shared a photo of a wall graffiti portraying former California Governor and Australian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The art showcases the pumped-up body of Schwarzenegger who was a professional bodybuilder and won seven Mr Olympias.

But the most interesting yet hilarious part was the words written under the graffiti. In the photo, one can witness a desi twist in the actor's surname. The artist has changed the surname with a Hindi word and the name suggests ‘Arnold Subhashnagar’.

This is the ‘Great Indian Funnel.’ We adopt everything and everyone & give them Indian Avatars! हम पूरी दुनिया को अपनाते हैं. (And I wonder why I used to try so hard to pronounce ‘Schwarzenegger’ when I could have just called him Mr. Subhashnagar..) pic.twitter.com/zqOZN05k2N — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2022

Tagging the wall art as ‘The Great Indian Funnel’, Mahindra wrote in the caption, “We adopt everything and everyone & give them Indian Avatars. We embrace the whole world. And I wonder why I used to try so hard to pronounce ‘Schwarzenegger’ when I could have just called him Mr. Subhashnagar.” The desi reference did not go overlooked by the Mahindra's followers.

Since being uploaded on 16 June, the photograph has received more than 11,000 likes. People have responded with several funny Indianised names of Western stars. A user from Bangalore has suggested a different version of Schwarzenegger saying, “In Bangalore, he is Arnold Shivajinagar.”

Another user commented, “This is the limit of Indianization. I had read a Marathi story where James Bond was Indianized as ‘Janu Bande’.” He has also appreciated the artist for his graffiti. “Hats off to the artist who has painted Arnold in a few strokes of the brush.” Remembering his childhood days, an individual wrote, “We use to say “scavenger” in our school days.”

This is not the only post by Anand Mahindra that has created a buzz recently. The industrialist had shared a video of a colourful musical scooter at a petrol pump. The two-wheeler, which was decorated with beads, lights and other flashy objects, garnered a lot of attention online.

