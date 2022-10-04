Anand Mahindra thinks we are already 'living in the Matrix'; here's why

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to have a witty take on issues. This time is no different. Mahindra has shared an interesting statistic about internet traffic which shows the human race is a minority in the internet world.

There are nearly 5 billion internet users worldwide, almost 63 percent of the world’s population, since the public usage of the internet began in the 1990s. However, according to a statistic shared by Mahindra, only 38.5 percent of internet traffic is made up of humans.

The remaining 61.5 percent are non-human including search bots, scrapers, crypto, hacking tools, and other human impersonators, little pieces of code skittering across the web.

We’re already living in the matrix… https://t.co/tk47RvcScW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 4, 2022



This amazing data was originally shared by a Twitter page named ‘World of Statistics’ and now Mahindra has retweeted it. He captioned the post by saying, “We are already living in the matrix.” Since being shared, the post has summoned more than 1,000 likes so far. The comment section saw a number of hilarious responses from the users. Some of them were amazed after reading the astonishing fact.

A user thanked the entrepreneur for the “remarkable bit of trivia.”

Remarkable bit of trivia, many thanks — Lalit Kumar Bagla (@bagla_lalit) October 4, 2022



Another one jokingly stated, “That’s why Elon sir cancelled the Twitter deals.”

That’s why Elon sir cancel the twitter deals #bot — Akhilesh (@Akhiles33657385) October 4, 2022



A person noted, “Part of being 38.5% never felt so good.”

Part of being 38.5% never felt so good. — Jaya Khare (@jaya2004khare) October 4, 2022



An individual explained, “It’s a digital matrix, with highest cyber security risk because of 61.5%, increasing awareness is a deterrent.”

It’s a digital matrix , with highest cyber security risk because of 61.5% , increasing awareness is deterrent — Venkat Madala (@venky4a) October 4, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Aliens are pending official discovery.. — BatMan (@NtBATMAN) October 4, 2022

and soon #skynet will also be there — Aditya P. Deshpande (@alwaysapd) October 4, 2022

Sir, why it’s not human beings? Geographically dispersed human’s can be in any source of species, sorry if I’m wrong . — Roshan B Pujari (@RoshanBPujari1) October 4, 2022



Previously, this data had also grabbed the attention of the global business tycoon Elon Musk. He replied to it with nothing but a couple of exclamatory marks which highlighted his concern over the matter. Musk’s post accumulated nearly 50,000 likes at that time.

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2022



Professor Simon Hegelich of the University of Munich discovered in a different study that many social media accounts had the capacity to transmit messages and links, as well as thousands of comments per day. Professor Hegelich stated that since these robots behave like people online, it is impossible for regular users to distinguish between them.

