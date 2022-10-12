Anand Mahindra shares video of 'wheeled spiders'; says helpful for defence, paramilitary personnel

The internet is full of entertaining, engaging, as well as innovative videos, meant for amusement and for informing people on social media. Starting from science videos to technology-driven ones, the videos are quite engaging and manage to grab a lot of attention on social media. One such video has recently gone viral on social media which shows a unique yet useful innovation by the France-based company, Swincar. The video has been shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for sharing different innovative videos, especially related to vehicles and similar inventions.

The Mahindra Group chairperson while sharing the video of a Swincar e-spider said that it would be a good seller for not just recreational purposes but also for defence and paramilitary personnel. “Interesting. A wheeled Spider. Not sure this will be a volume seller for recreational purposes alone. A potential mobility device for Defence & Paramilitary personnel? What do you think?” his tweet read.

Interesting. A wheeled Spider. Not sure this will be a volume seller for recreational purposes alone. A potential mobility device for Defence & Paramilitary personnel? What do you think? @vijaynakra @Velu_Mahindra pic.twitter.com/vzTaeHlTja — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 11, 2022



In the meantime, as the 2:20-minute video plays, it provides a lot of details about the vehicle which runs on four wheels looking like spider legs. The video also grabbed the attention of many followers who took to the comment section and shared their views. While some made suggestions for where these vehicles can be used, some users also made fun of it and asked if these can be used on potholed roads.

Check some reactions:

Perfect for Mumbai and Thane roads — Abhishek Mitra (@AMitra09) October 11, 2022

Could probably be used in MHRIL resorts, in India and abroad. — Vijayasimhan 🇮🇳 (@cvijay88) October 11, 2022

Hydrogen fuel vehicles with Lucky brand name ..STINGER…can make entrepreneur..billionaire 👍 — Dr Mahajan (ASTRO for SUCCESS) (@drmahesh4000) October 11, 2022

I would buy one at any cost to move in Bangalore roads. Kindly make this a top priority product — Dilip Param (@dilipparam) October 11, 2022

Recreation for sure. Defence unlikely because it requires protection. Disaster management usage possible. — RangerV (@iitian) October 11, 2022

Flexibility is the key strength .. Whether rough terrain or bad patches in the life! — Kiran Patel (@Kiranpatel0404) October 11, 2022



About Swincar e-spiders

Notably, the Swincar e-spider is an all-terrain vehicle that has an independent steering and pendulum suspension system that helps the vehicle to move on any kind of rough terrain including rocky mountains, hilly surfaces, sand, or even snow. With such extreme capabilities of travelling cross-country, the four-wheeler electric buggy, the e-spiders are best for rough roads as they can tilt on a bend and stays level on a slope.

The company so far has e-Spider, e-Spider Tandem, and e-Spider Mobility versions available in the market. While the tandem model has been designed for one person, the mobility model is specifically meant for people with restricted mobility.

