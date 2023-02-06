An avid Twitter user, Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra is known for sharing all kinds of innovative, informative, and interesting content on social media. In a bid to make his followers more aware and inspire them, he always manages to drop content that leaves his followers awed. This time too, the industrialist went on to share a unique kind of device that can help people jump out of high-rise buildings in case of emergencies. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra posted a video that shows the inflatable safety device and the entire procedure of using it. He also stated that companies need to manufacture such devices for real.

The 40-second clip begins with a demonstration of the safety device. In the footage, a man can be seen wearing a transformable backpack. Before jumping off the building, he straps on the device which goes on to turn into a huge flower-like structure, securing the man entirely and helping him land on the ground like a parachute.

I hope this is for real and some company is manufacturing it. If I lived in a high-rise, this would be a priority purchase! Very innovative. pic.twitter.com/BLkzMyWGtZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 5, 2023



Expressing his wish for companies to manufacture it, Mahindra wrote, “I hope this is for real and some company is manufacturing it. If I lived in a high-rise, this would be a priority purchase! Very innovative.”

Meanwhile, his social media users also reacted to the video and shared multiple views of it. While some found the device useful, some also pointed out certain drawbacks in the case of huge fires or grilled windows. A user wrote, “Good innovation….”, while another user wrote, “Hi-rise don’t have opening windows mostly.”

What if balloon caught fire here. I reject pic.twitter.com/4JbGqoqTJu — Lala (@FabulasGuy) February 5, 2023

Sir that is for individual. This one for all residents. pic.twitter.com/ugLneApaXS — Anil Deo 🇮🇳 (@anilrdeo) February 5, 2023

A brilliant idea. They could also offer this in aircrafts, with a closed baloon though. — Bengaluru Oak (@BengaluruOak) February 5, 2023

Chinese manufacture’s this. They tried one last time from Beijing’s high-rises, and unluckily it flew to Montana. — D(uh)CF (@FreeKashFlow) February 5, 2023



Notably, this device is very similar to the one manufactured earlier by a Russian company and was called SPARS. Originally called the ‘Autonomous Rescue Pneumo Transformable Chute Back-Pack System’, SPARS is basically an inflatable aerodynamic decelerator that has been equipped with a ring parachute. It is forced open by an inflatable frame that is integrated with airbags.

