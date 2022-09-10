A couple of users on the microblogging site even termed the baby elephant, a fan of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. Wondering why? Well, they compared the baby elephant’s trunk movement to Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s on-field celebrations.

Chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya’ echoed as devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. And the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav finally concluded on 9 September. The Internet was flooded with videos and pictures of Ganesh idol being immersed in water and devotees waving good bye to Ganpati Bappa. However, Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra Group, shared a clip which, according to him, showcases Ganpati Bappa bidding goodbye. FYI, it was a baby elephant.

The business magnate started his day, on 10 September, with sharing a wholesome video of a baby elephant. In the clip, the animal is seen going back and forth as he rotates his trunk round and round. It appears as if he was playing around with his truck only to get the attention of the ducklings nearby. We could also see the parent elephant standing next to the baby. But it looks like Anand Mahindra has an altogether different analogy to the video.

Have a look:

I think Bappa is bidding us goodbye with his trunk…and we say: Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya! See you next year… pic.twitter.com/SN7Z7uuEzC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2022

Posting the video, which is credited to Entertainment Publicist Danny Deraney, the business tycoon said, “I think Bappa is bidding us goodbye with his trunk…and we say: Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya! (Oh Ganpati My Lord, return soon next year) See you next year…”

Shared only a few hours ago, the 5-second clip has so far clocked over 21 million views and tons of reactions from the Twitter users. While some continued with the festive spirit as they dropped tweets like “Moryaa”, “Ganpati Bappa Morya”, others couldn’t stop drawing different analogy to the adorable clip.

“Samurai warrior” a user tweeted.

Samurai warrior 😄 — ನಮ್ಮ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು Namma Bengaluru (@NammaBengaluroo) September 10, 2022

Another said, “I see some awesome Kungfu style.”

I see some awesome Kungfu style 😀❤️❤️ — Manjunath (@04MANDISH) September 10, 2022

A couple of users on the microblogging site even termed the baby elephant, a fan of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. Wondering why? Well, they compared the baby elephant’s trunk movement to Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s on-field celebrations.

It's Ravindra Jadeja celebration 😂😂 — Bikash Singha (@S1Bikash) September 10, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja after his Fifty 🤧 — Shrish Khandelia (@ShrishKhandelia) September 10, 2022

One of them even shared a GIF of the cricketer performing similar antics with the bat. “Ravindra Jadeja ka fan hoga (he must be a fan of Ravindra Jadeja),” the tweet read.

A few opined that something might have got stuck in his trunk, following which it is going all lunatic.

I think, Something Stuck in his Trunk🤔🤔 — Adarsh Mishra (@AdarshM1shra) September 10, 2022

Lagta hai chinti ghus gyi sundh me🧐 — Loki of Asgard (@nature_loversss) September 10, 2022

What are your thoughts on the wholesome video?

