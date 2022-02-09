Anand Mahindra shares Twitter thread on East India Company, says 'delighted to be part of turning history upside down'

Mahindra responded to a Twitter thread by author and tech expert Jaspreet Bindra, who gave a short history of the EIC and spoke about Indian-origin businessman Sanjiv Mehtawho bought it in the early 2000s

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, whose company bought a minority stake in the East India Company nearly a decade ago, said he was delighted to have played a part in "turning history upside down".

For the uninitiated, the chairman of Mahindra Groups had bought a minority stake in the EIC nearly a decade ago. This company, which once ruled over India, became synonymous with British colonialism. However, after independence and many years later, it was bought by Indian-origin businessman Sanjiv Mehta.

Recently, Mahindra responded to a Twitter thread by author and tech expert Jaspreet Bindra, who gave a short history of the EIC and spoke about Mehta who bought it in the early 2000s.

"Something energizing about seeing THIS Company in Indian hands," Mahindra wrote while sharing Bindra's thread on EIC.

That’s a lot of info in one thread @j_bindra And thank you for encapsulating why we were delighted to be part of turning history upside down. Something energizing about seeing THIS Company in Indian hands… https://t.co/0HMqGzEkyl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 8, 2022

In eight tweets, Bindra encapsulated how EIC came to Indian hands as he mentioned his meeting with Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

"The East India Company (EIC) was an English, and later British, joint-stock company founded in 1600...The company seized control of large parts of the Indian subcontinent, colonized parts of Southeast Asia and Hong Kong after the First Opium War, and maintained trading posts and colonies in the Persian Gulf," tweeted Bindra.

The rest, as they say, is history. — Jaspreet Bindra (@j_bindra) February 6, 2022

He mentioned how entrepreneur Mehta bought the company from '30 to 40 owners'. "With pride and honour, this company has now been built into a luxury business," Bindra further claimed.

Cut to early 2000, when Indian business @SanjivMehta1600 actually bought out the East India Company ‘from 30 to 40 owners’, in a burst of patriotic fervor, and has built it up into a luxury business selling teas, coffees, chocolates, other fine foods and #gin ! pic.twitter.com/I34zzFWvVx — Jaspreet Bindra (@j_bindra) February 6, 2022

In another tweet, Bindra also spoke about how the Mahindra Group acquired a minority stake in EIC, and, bringing two iconic companies together.

Soon after these tweets went viral, the chairman of Mahindra Groups thanked Bindra for summarising the whole story of the East India Company. Anand Mahindra’s fans and followers instantly hit a like on his post while a few thanked him for sharing the knowledge.

So far, the industrialist’s tweet has collected more than 700 likes and numerous comments. According to a report by the Guardian, Mehta had bought the entire EIC in the year 2005.

