Known for sharing inspiring and success stories of people from around the world, Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra is very active on social media and has earned quite a lot of followers and engagement.

In one such example, the industrialist recently shared how he is inspired by the story of a sailor from Telangana who made India proud by winning international awards for the country. Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra shared the story of the 17-year-old Preethi Kongara and noted how he feels overwhelmed after reading about her. Calling it a ‘Rise’ story, he also expressed his wish to meet her someday and go sailing with her.

“This is truly a ‘Rise’ story. I’m overwhelmed reading about her. So proud of Naandi India and Nanhi Kali for supporting her. And of Suheim Sheikh for coaching her. Maybe when Preeti has the time, I’d love to meet her and go sailing on my catamaran so she can coach me!” he tweeted.

This is truly a ‘Rise’ story. I’m overwhelmed reading about her. So proud of @naandi_india & @NanhiKali for supporting her. And of @suheim for coaching her. Maybe when Preeti has the time, I’d love to meet her and go sailing on my catamaran so she can coach me! https://t.co/QevwbTV3Tk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 29, 2023

Notably, he tweeted his views by resharing the original post by Naandi Foundation CEO, Manoj Kumar. His post impressed a lot of people who took to comments and lauded Preethi’s achievements.

A user wrote, “Such a noble gesture and so much humility”, while another user wrote, “It’s heart-touching.”

Check more reactions:

For every find such as this, we are missing out hundreds. We need systematic talent scout not just in sports.. but in many other fields… — Gana SK (@gansub) January 29, 2023

Proud Of You Dear #SHERO 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🕉💐 — 🇮🇳🙏🕉 SShalini Jagiya 91+8377975166 (@uma_jagiya) January 29, 2023

What a heartwarming story ! Cheers to Preeti, you have a long way to go !! 🙌❣️ https://t.co/MzjivhND4S — Sonika Dhayal (@SonikaDhayal) January 29, 2023

Wawa .. u right sports is poverty breaker.. good to see this news Thank you — ajay jakhar (@AJAYJAKHARR) January 29, 2023

The Naandi CEO called it one of the ‘most inspiring stories’ where a grade 8 girl from a low-income community became the captain of India’s Sailing Team.

“Meet Preeti Kongara of Nallakunta Govt school whom Team Naandi India selected from Project Nanhi Kali in 2016 & brought to Suheim Sheikh to teach her sailing. Today, she’s India No 1 in the Olympic Mixed Double 470 Class of boat. Sports is a poverty breaker,” he wrote.

For the unversed, Preethi Kongara hails from Telangana and has received international recognition for winning a gold medal in the mixed-class event of the first Asian Games selection trials and then the Senior Nationals held in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.