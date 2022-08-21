Anand Mahindra shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's old interview revealing his 'worst investment'; know what ace trader said

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ace equity investor, died of a sudden cardiac arrest on 14 August. He was 62

New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhuwala was also known as 'Warren Buffet of India' because of the way he created wealth by investing in the Indian stock market. The 'Big Bull of Dalal street' passed away on 14 August in Mumbai. A week after his death, an interview of the billionaire investor from 2019 is creating buzz on social media.

In an interview with The Economic Times in December 2019, Jhunjhunwala said, "My worst investment has been my health. I would encourage everybody to invest the most in that."

The report further said that Jhunjhunwala, who is worth more than Rs 21,000 crore was not happy about his health back then. "He has all the riches in the world, but advices others to invest the most in health," the report added.

Don't Miss: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passionately invested in India's growth, will be remembered for Akasa Air: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also shared the viral post of the interview of the late billionaire investor.

"At the last stage of his life Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It’s advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money," Anand Mahindra wrote sharing it as #SundayThoughts.

This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It’s advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money. #SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/s1tXX5UTGQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2022

Son to an Income Tax officer, Jhunjhunwala, a qualified CA, decided to entered the stock market in 1985 when Sensex was at mere 150 points.

A self-made trader, investor and businessman, Jhunjhunwala, made his first investment of Rs 5,000 and he left the world last week leaving 5.8 billion dollar (about Rs 46,000 crore) wealth, according to Forbes' 2021 listing.

The ace equity investor died of a sudden cardiac arrest last Sunday (14 August). He was 62.

Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died of sudden heart attack, confirms Mumbai hospital

Jhunjhunwala was always bullish about India's stock market. Notably, whatever stocks he purchased or invested in mostly turned into a multi-bagger.

Jhunjhunwala had recently partnered with ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to launch Akasa Air — India's newest budget carrier. The airline began commercial operations on 7 August with its maiden flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.