Anand Mahindra shares photo of Tamil Nadu road with 70 hairpin bends, internet is awestruck

Anand Mahindra wrote that he would love to find out who built the stunning road in Tamil Nadu

Distinguished businessman and chairman of Mahindra Groups, Anand Mahindra has often tweeted about the extraordinary feats of fellow citizens. From saluting the brave hearts at the Galwan Valley to tweeting about the first woman to head oil giant ONGC, Mahindra has been quite vocal on social media.

Recently, the Mahindra and Mahindra boss displayed his undying love for the country’s geography by retweeting a post on ‘Incredible India’ shared by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim.

Solheim shared a breathtaking aerial photograph of Kolli Hills Road, Namakkal in Tamil Nadu. The former Norwegian Minister revealed in his caption that the hills had 70 continuous hairpin bends and was one of the most daring mountain roads of India. He also wrote, "Incredible India" in the post.

As per Hindustan Times, the photo was originally taken by Youtuber Abhishek Nath who shares travel photos on his Instagram account.

However, Solheim’s tweet caught the attention of Anand Mahindra who gave a wholesome reaction by retweeting and writing, “Erik you keep showing me how little I know about my own country! This is just phenomenal.”

Anand Mahindra, however, left no stone unturned in subtly advertising his automobile by mentioning that he only trusts his company's SUV, Mahindra Thar to traverse such a road. Anand Mahindra also wrote that he would love to find out who built this stunning road of Tamil Nadu.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Mahindra’s tweet was shared on 9 January and has gained more than 28k likes and nearly 2,413 retweets. Several Twitter users took this opportunity to engage in a banter with the businessman.

A user wrote that they will give Mahindra a lift in their Thar to which the man replied in good humor by saying, ‘That’s a deal’.

Another internet user tried to pull a joke by asking the Mahindra and Mahindra chief if he drove other cars than Mahindra. To this, the business tycoon gave a witty reply by saying, ‘You mean there are cars other than Mahindra?? I had no idea (just kidding).

Several other people also joined the banter by writing in the comment section. One person wrote that even a scooty would work fine on the Kolli Hills while someone said they would love to take a Thar down the road provided they can buy it.

What are your thoughts on the stunning photo?

