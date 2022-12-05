Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra is widely popular on the internet, not only for his business skills but for his enthralling social media timeline.

Apart from being one of the most celebrated businessmen in the country, Mahindra is an avid social media user. From intriguing the users with innovative invention videos to tickling their funny bone with his wits, leave it to Mahindra to make it impossible for you to keep your eyes off of your screens.

Well, yet again Mahindra has brought along something worth your attention. No, it isn’t a new video but “Monday motivation”.

Mahindra, who is a treasure trove of inspiring tweets, took to his official Twitter account early on Monday morning to share a quote by American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. Not only this, the 67-year-old businessman also shared a short note along with the picture of Maya’s quote.

With his thought-provoking tweet, the billionaire businessman also asked his followers to be present in the present and let go of the past. Calling Maya one of his favourite poets, he claimed that her advice is similar to our ancient teachings and that there is no energetic way of stepping into a new week by being present in the moment.

While sharing the picture of Maya’s quote, the 67-year-old wrote in the caption, “One of my favourite authors/poets. Her advice is consistent with our ancient teachings. There is no more invigorating way of starting a new week than by anchoring yourself in the present moment…Last week was just that—last week,” and ended with the hashtag “Monday Motivation”.

The picture quote attributed to Maya Angelou read, “If you must look back, do so forgivingly. If you will look forward, do so prayerfully. But the wisest course would be to be present in the present gratefully.”

Several users took to the comments section to laud the wise words by Maya. Many shared their favourite quote by the American poet. One user commented, “True that.. One of my all-time favourite quotes of hers is learning for personal and professional life.. People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel…”

The latest tweet by Mahindra has garnered more than 2,000 likes and has been retweeted over 200 times.

