Anand Mahindra always delights followers with his social media content. Be it a video of a crocodile attacking a deer with a meaningful message or ideas about innovative foldable homes, the business tycoon remains on point in his quest to win over his followers. The 68-year-old is known for his inspirational and witty posts on Twitter. Now, the renowned industrialist has revealed his overflowing bucket list for travelling in India. The post is sure to make his 10.5 million Twitter followers tick off their bucket list even before he does it. From north to south and east to west, Mahindra has listed all the places he wishes to visit.

A post by Colours of Bharat was reshared by the Mahindra Group Chairman on Twitter. The page highlights India’s beautiful locations, cultural heritage, diversity, historical and cultural links with the world. Among the villages featured in the long thread were Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh and Mawlynnong in Meghalaya. The tweet named the latter as ‘God’s own garden’ and ‘the cleanest Village in Asia’.

From south, the list includes Kollengode Village in Kerala, Mathoor Village in Tamil Nadu, and Varanga Village in Karnataka. Additionally, West Bengal’s Gorkhey Khola, Odisha’s Jirang Village, Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro Village, and Rajasthan’s Khimsar Village are also in his list. This long thread also mentions Mana in Uttarakhand, which was recently rechristened as the first village of India.

In a similar vein, Mahindra wrote, “This beauty around us just left me speechless…My bucket list for travel in India now overflows….”

Check out the post:

This beauty around us just left me speechless…My bucket list for travel in India now overflows…. https://t.co/WXunxChIKg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 8, 2023

“Genuine question. What hinders your travel plans? Is it the lack of time?” questioned a user.

“Wow.. what a beauty… Its india….” remarked a person.

Another person noted, “Sir, I can say it with loads of pride that we have everything in our country which we look for outside or abroad wrt TOURISM. Be it Desrts in Rajasthan, Mountains all around, Snow, Geeenery especially in NE, Sea n Beaches-No need to mention Goa. Our Bharat has everything.”

Another user called the post, “Incredible India!”

The post has attracted 5,410 likes and over 6 lakh views since it was first shared.

